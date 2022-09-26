ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
