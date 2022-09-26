Read full article on original website
Related
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
NFL・
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
NFL・
SFGate
Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
SFGate
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN analyst immediately disowns projection that has Warriors in play-in
One ESPN model has the Dubs in the play-in, but its creator quickly disowned the projection.
Comments / 0