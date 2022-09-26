ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Georgia-Pacific investing $425 million in new Dixie facility after city land purchase

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

Georgia-Pacific Manufacturing has announced that it will be investing $425 million into Jackson for the building of a Dixie manufacturing facility on the 241 acres of land recently purchased by the city in an elaborate land deal.

The project is the largest single investment in Jackson's history.

The facility will mark the first new Dixie Manufacturing plant built since 1991.

The facility, which will provide over 200 jobs, will sit on the land located between Highway 223, Lower Brownsville Road and Anglin Lane, which was purchased by the City of Jackson in December and sold to Georgia-Pacific manufacturing in February.

“We are excited and grateful for the $425 million investment Georgia-Pacific is making at its Jackson Dixie plant in our growing community. This is a thrilling moment for Jackson as this project is the largest single investment in our history,” said City Mayor Scott Conger, in a press release. “It has been a pleasure working with the Georgia-Pacific team over the last 18 months, and we are proud the company is calling Jackson home.”

Construction is slated to begin by the end of the year, with startup in summer 2024, according to the official statement made by Georgia-Pacific.

Once operational, the 900,000 square-foot plant will produce tableware products, including the Dixie and Dixie Ultra plates and bowls.

“Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce and unmatched business climate,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I commend Georgia-Pacific’s commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Jackson so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive.”

The company has named Mike Cook as the plant director for the new operation.

Georgia-Pacific currently directly employs approximately 460 people and operates six facilities in the state of Tennessee, according to the release.

“Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie® plant the companyhas built since 1991,” explains Fernando Gonzalez, president of the consumer business at Georgia-Pacific. “This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand forhigh-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow.”

The economic impact of the company contributes to 1,430 additional indirect jobs, $100 million in labor income, with the capital investment in the state totaling more than $250 million since 2011.

According to the release, the company recently announced additional plans to invest more than $20 million in its Lebanon, Tennessee, corrugated plant.

“This major investment in our community not only further strengthens our local economy but emphasizes our area’s qualified workforce and great location for companies to thrive,” said Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. “Through our K-12 schools, technical college and universities, we are continuing to focus on developing the skills to create a workforce capable of meeting the needs of our industries both now and in the future.”

New facility a long time coming

The facility's new site is the product of a long succession of Jackson city council meetings, which pushed the intricate deal through the dredges of bureaucracy earlier this year.

The land deal, originally titled ‘Project Cardinal’ before Georgia-Pacific announced their involvement, allowed the city to purchase three separate property parcels that lie between Highway 223, Lower Brownsville Road and Anglin Lane at a total cost of $4.9 million.

The city then combined two of the newly purchased parcels—“Parcel A,” a land parcel previously purchased from Tall Oaks Farms, and the “Freeman Property,” purchased from the Freeman family—with 121 contiguous acres already owned by the city, and sold the total 257 acres to Georgia-Pacific for a net profit of $3.86 million in February.

“(The deal) gives us great opportunity going forward,” said Conger, at the February meeting finalizing the purchase. “Getting Georgia-Pacific landed allows us to also leverage more and look at more industrial properties, so we can be more attractive to those industries coming in.”

The city will use that profit to purchase another plot of land—“Parcel B”—which is beside the 257 acres, and will cost $2.525 million, leaving the city with a total profit of $751,800.

However, although Parcel B is not yet ready for sale, the city expects to be able sell Parcel B in the future rather easily — due to its proximity to railroad access — with an estimated minimum price tag of $3 million.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Georgia-Pacific investing $425 million in new Dixie facility after city land purchase

