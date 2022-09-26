ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SFGate

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
SFGate

Saints QB Winston 'doubtful' vs. Vikings; Dalton ready

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a back injury, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third consecutive practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

Off-Court Moves: NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Buys Miami Pied-a-Terre

The 33-year-old just scored a corner-unit penthouse in The Standard Residences for $1.2 million. “Everybody has said the same thing about the project. The price point that they came out of the gate with, I think, was very competitive for what they're offering,” says Ryan Kelly with Douglas Elliman, who represented Whiteside in the transaction and has closed 14 deals at the building.
MIAMI, FL

