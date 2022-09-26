The construction of Interstate 71 in the 1960s cut off the Near East Side from Downtown, initiating a gradual decline of the city’s historic Black enclave, which includes such neighborhoods as Olde Towne East, Franklin Park and King-Lincoln Bronzeville. In recent years, however, the Near East Side has experienced a rebirth. “I want to be part of the choir bringing awareness to the issues and making this truly a place where people can live, work and play,” says resident Shayla Favor. She’s a member of Columbus City Council and executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, better known as PACT, a nonprofit that works to revitalize the Near East Side. Here are some of her favorite stops.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO