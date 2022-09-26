Read full article on original website
Related
wosu.org
Affordable housing on its way near Easton Town Center
Around this time next year, there will be 50 new homes with affordable rents near Easton Town Center. Construction began this month on the Easton Place Homes affordable housing project in Easton Loop that promises to provide opportunities for people to live and work in the same community. Columbus-developer Homeport...
New vision for downtown Columbus proposes more residents, workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new vision to transform downtown Columbus is the goal of a new strategic plan focusing heavily on increasing residents and workers in the area. There have been several strategic plans in the past that have made Columbus what it is today. The goal of this one is to increase downtown […]
City attorney holds Eastland Mall owners in contempt, citing property violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of Eastland Mall are being held in contempt after Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says they failed to make the required improvements to keep the property in compliance. According to Klein’s office, the owners of Eastland Mall Holdings LLC failed to comply with provisions...
Reynoldsburg City Schools hosts second job fair to boost employment
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Jennifer Dean has called the kitchen of Taylor Road Elementary home for the last two years. For her, a student’s stomach is what gives her a full heart. “To make sure that every kid gets a good meal every day,” she said. “You never know...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusmonthly.com
My Neighborhood: Columbus City Council’s Shayla Favor Celebrates the Near East Side
The construction of Interstate 71 in the 1960s cut off the Near East Side from Downtown, initiating a gradual decline of the city’s historic Black enclave, which includes such neighborhoods as Olde Towne East, Franklin Park and King-Lincoln Bronzeville. In recent years, however, the Near East Side has experienced a rebirth. “I want to be part of the choir bringing awareness to the issues and making this truly a place where people can live, work and play,” says resident Shayla Favor. She’s a member of Columbus City Council and executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, better known as PACT, a nonprofit that works to revitalize the Near East Side. Here are some of her favorite stops.
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
Central Ohio organization improving literacy for people with disabilities
NEWARK, Ohio — Justice Wollenburg is 21 years old and learning to read. Like many other adults with disabilities, he hasn’t yet mastered basic reading skills. But he’s working on it, with a little help from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO). The Adult Literacy...
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
Kroger offers new contract to union as latest negotiations conclude
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger employees will soon vote on a new contract, the union representing them said after negotiations with the grocery chain concluded on Wednesday. The Cincinnati-based company presented the latest contract on Wednesday to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food...
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
LIST: 8 haunted attractions in central Ohio to visit this October
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spooky season has arrived, and with it, plenty of scary events are planned around central Ohio this fall. Haunted houses are not for the faint of heart, but if you're up for an adrenaline rush and scare this Halloween season, stop by one of the spooky locations below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Protecting your heritage by taking care of your future: Columbus doctor encourages Hispanic, Latinx population to seek preventive care
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Like a lot of physicians, OhioHealth neurosurgeon Dr. Juan Torres-Reveron has put a lot of time into helping others. As a young man, he moved from his small hometown in Puerto Rico to do research at the University of Minnesota, then to the University of Alabama.
dublinohiousa.gov
EASE Logistics Revitalizes Landmark Building in Dublin for New Global Headquarters, Creating 140 New Jobs
EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solutions provider, has announced plans to expand its operations by restoring a local landmark building in Dublin, Ohio, for its new global headquarters. The company will invest more than $25 million for real estate, repairs and sustainability measures, in addition to $7 million in payroll to create 140 full-time jobs across all departments, including sales, account operations, marketing, accounting and IT. EASE Logistics currently has more than 170 full-time employees in Dublin, and this latest investment will nearly double its local workforce.
Students struggle to get to and from school as Summit Academy Schools struggle with busing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Staff and parents of Summit Academy Schools in Columbus are demanding answers after enduring seven weeks of busing issues. 10TV was told that 1/3 of students at the school are not getting consistent bus rides to school. Rosean Smith has two children who attend the school....
UK tech firm to open Columbus-area office with 50 jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A British IT and management consulting firm has chosen metropolitan Columbus for its first Midwest office, citing Central Ohio’s tech talent pool. BJSS Inc. plans to start hiring in the coming months toward a projected 50 full- and part-time jobs. Workers will start remotely while the company hunts for […]
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1