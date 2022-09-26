ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

wosu.org

Affordable housing on its way near Easton Town Center

Around this time next year, there will be 50 new homes with affordable rents near Easton Town Center. Construction began this month on the Easton Place Homes affordable housing project in Easton Loop that promises to provide opportunities for people to live and work in the same community. Columbus-developer Homeport...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

My Neighborhood: Columbus City Council’s Shayla Favor Celebrates the Near East Side

The construction of Interstate 71 in the 1960s cut off the Near East Side from Downtown, initiating a gradual decline of the city’s historic Black enclave, which includes such neighborhoods as Olde Towne East, Franklin Park and King-Lincoln Bronzeville. In recent years, however, the Near East Side has experienced a rebirth. “I want to be part of the choir bringing awareness to the issues and making this truly a place where people can live, work and play,” says resident Shayla Favor. She’s a member of Columbus City Council and executive director of Partners Achieving Community Transformation, better known as PACT, a nonprofit that works to revitalize the Near East Side. Here are some of her favorite stops.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Kroger offers new contract to union as latest negotiations conclude

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger employees will soon vote on a new contract, the union representing them said after negotiations with the grocery chain concluded on Wednesday. The Cincinnati-based company presented the latest contract on Wednesday to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food...
COLUMBUS, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

EASE Logistics Revitalizes Landmark Building in Dublin for New Global Headquarters, Creating 140 New Jobs

EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solutions provider, has announced plans to expand its operations by restoring a local landmark building in Dublin, Ohio, for its new global headquarters. The company will invest more than $25 million for real estate, repairs and sustainability measures, in addition to $7 million in payroll to create 140 full-time jobs across all departments, including sales, account operations, marketing, accounting and IT. EASE Logistics currently has more than 170 full-time employees in Dublin, and this latest investment will nearly double its local workforce.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

UK tech firm to open Columbus-area office with 50 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A British IT and management consulting firm has chosen metropolitan Columbus for its first Midwest office, citing Central Ohio’s tech talent pool. BJSS Inc. plans to start hiring in the coming months toward a projected 50 full- and part-time jobs. Workers will start remotely while the company hunts for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History

Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
