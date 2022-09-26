ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

CBS Philly

Health care workers rally to oppose closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Health care workers in Upper Darby are holding a rally in opposition of Delaware County Memorial Hospital's closure. Last week, Crozer Keystone Health System announced the closure of the facility and plans to reopen it as a behavioral health center.The hospital is expected to shut down at the end of November, a change that will impact around 200 employees.The rally begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly across the street from the hospital.
UPPER DARBY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall

State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

A new agriculture building is coming to DSU

Delaware State University breaks ground on a new agriculture building. The building will be on the baseball field at DSU’s main campus - with the baseball team now playing at the school’s downtown athletics complex that came with its purchase of Wesley College. The Ag building will be...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brandywine Zoo: Expanding and Improving

Improvements are expected in the future at the Brandywine Zoo after receiving a renewed national accreditation. The zoo received the nod from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which can impact grants and funding. The AZA has set a national standard for zoos and aquariums to follow for the last...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington At-Large Councilmember Loretta Walsh announces retirement

A long-serving member of Wilmington City Council plans to step down next week. Councilwoman At-Large Loretta Walsh has informed Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo that she is resigning for health reasons, effective next Thursday October 6th. Walsh served on Council between 1985 and 1997, then was elected again in 2004 and has served since then.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
chescotimes.com

Kennett Sq. officials celebrate groundbreaking of new apartments

KENNETT SQUARE – Berger Rental Communities, a full-service real estate company, broke ground on September 27th to commemorate the start of construction of Kennett Square Apartments. Kennett Square Apartments will be Berger’s 12th apartment community within Chester County. Located at 600 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA, the community is within walking distance to the historic downtown, where residents can access various local businesses to shop and dine in Kennett Square.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WBOC

Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers

DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark

Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE

