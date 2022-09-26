Read full article on original website
Related
Health care workers rally to oppose closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Health care workers in Upper Darby are holding a rally in opposition of Delaware County Memorial Hospital's closure. Last week, Crozer Keystone Health System announced the closure of the facility and plans to reopen it as a behavioral health center.The hospital is expected to shut down at the end of November, a change that will impact around 200 employees.The rally begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly across the street from the hospital.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
delawarepublic.org
A new agriculture building is coming to DSU
Delaware State University breaks ground on a new agriculture building. The building will be on the baseball field at DSU’s main campus - with the baseball team now playing at the school’s downtown athletics complex that came with its purchase of Wesley College. The Ag building will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
Mayor Mike Purzycki updates business people on efforts to make Wilmington more appealing
The impact of the work-from-home shift, efforts to bring in more residents, and public safety accomplishments and challenges were addressed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Policy Makers Luncheon. Purzycki said the city is still calculating how much the shift to working...
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
WDEL 1150AM
'To know Rysheema is to love Rysheema' - former Wilmington Council member mourned, her life celebrated
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon was remembered Tuesday as a leader, a mentor to the community and a trailblazer during a celebration of life service at Congo Legacy Center. Family members were joined by elected officials and others whose lives were touched through her work as a council person...
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare hosting free documentary showing Thursday night on substance use disorder
ChristianaCare is looking to directly connect to people struggling with drug use and addiction by hosting a free documentary showing tonight. The film Tipping the Pain Scale features all kinds of people who have experienced a substance use disorder, including President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. ChristianaCare’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
WDEL 1150AM
Brandywine Zoo: Expanding and Improving
Improvements are expected in the future at the Brandywine Zoo after receiving a renewed national accreditation. The zoo received the nod from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which can impact grants and funding. The AZA has set a national standard for zoos and aquariums to follow for the last...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington At-Large Councilmember Loretta Walsh announces retirement
A long-serving member of Wilmington City Council plans to step down next week. Councilwoman At-Large Loretta Walsh has informed Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo that she is resigning for health reasons, effective next Thursday October 6th. Walsh served on Council between 1985 and 1997, then was elected again in 2004 and has served since then.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chescotimes.com
Kennett Sq. officials celebrate groundbreaking of new apartments
KENNETT SQUARE – Berger Rental Communities, a full-service real estate company, broke ground on September 27th to commemorate the start of construction of Kennett Square Apartments. Kennett Square Apartments will be Berger’s 12th apartment community within Chester County. Located at 600 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA, the community is within walking distance to the historic downtown, where residents can access various local businesses to shop and dine in Kennett Square.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Wilmington and New Castle Are the Perfect Stops For a History Lover’s Vacation
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
Woman in care home died with paper wedged in windpipe: lawsuit
No one in authority has said how a 6- or 7-inch paper towel or disinfecting wipe wound up in the trachea of a woman with cerebral palsy and profound intellectual disabilities.
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712-acre plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
Hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students evacuated from apartments after fire
The fire began in a microwave on the third floor.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
Comments / 0