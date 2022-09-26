ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett has racked up at least six speeding tickets in Cleveland area since 2017

Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice with the team on Wednesday after suffering injuries to his biceps and shoulder, as well as lacerations, stemming from his single-car accident in Medina County, Ohio on Monday. It is been reported that Garrett is expected to return to the team on Thursday and could even suit up for the team's Week 4 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Speeding Record

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s status for Week 4 is still uncertain following his single-car accident after the team’s practice last Monday. The team released an update, saying that the three-time All-Pro suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises. It’s a bit of...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
NBC Sports Chicago

Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy