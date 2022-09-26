Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Myles Garrett has racked up at least six speeding tickets in Cleveland area since 2017
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice with the team on Wednesday after suffering injuries to his biceps and shoulder, as well as lacerations, stemming from his single-car accident in Medina County, Ohio on Monday. It is been reported that Garrett is expected to return to the team on Thursday and could even suit up for the team's Week 4 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident
Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed following his one-car accident.
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Speeding Record
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s status for Week 4 is still uncertain following his single-car accident after the team’s practice last Monday. The team released an update, saying that the three-time All-Pro suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises. It’s a bit of...
Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash
Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons...
