Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett did not practice with the team on Wednesday after suffering injuries to his biceps and shoulder, as well as lacerations, stemming from his single-car accident in Medina County, Ohio on Monday. It is been reported that Garrett is expected to return to the team on Thursday and could even suit up for the team's Week 4 road contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO