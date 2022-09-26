Suspect in Josey High School homecoming shooting turns himself in

A suspect in the T.W. Josey High School homecoming shooting turned himself into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Monday.

Jamel Robinson, 19, was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in reference to the Sept. 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred after the homecoming game outside of the football stadium, according to the sheriff's office.

Shots fired at Josey High School homecoming tailgate, second shooting in 24 hours

Deputies found two victims who appeared to have at least one gunshot wound, according to police. They were brought to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.