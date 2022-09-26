ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Josey High School homecoming shooting turns himself in

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
A suspect in the T.W. Josey High School homecoming shooting turned himself into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Monday.

Jamel Robinson, 19, was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in reference to the Sept. 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred after the homecoming game outside of the football stadium, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found two victims who appeared to have at least one gunshot wound, according to police. They were brought to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

