ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Robbery suspects use bear spray on elderly man at home in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXCsV_0iBE1LaZ00

Three High Desert men were recently arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home last month in Apple Valley, where they used bear spray on an elderly resident.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 11:39 p.m. on Aug. 17, deputies responded to a call of a residential robbery in the 14000 block of Pamlico Road.

The area is between Apple Valley and Choco roads, north of Yucca Loma Road.

The victim told sheriff’s officials that when he arrived home, he saw three subjects running out of the front door of his residence.

He said the subjects began running toward the victim's vehicle, and one of the subjects hit the victim's driver's side window with a gun. The victim was able to drive away and call for help.

When he returned to his residence, he discovered the front door had been kicked in, and his elderly relative, an 89-year-old man, had been sprayed with bear spray. The victim also found some of his property missing.

Through investigation, deputies identified the suspects as Steven Sanderson, 31, and Paul Vargas, 37, both of Apple Valley, as well as Kyle Bates, 29, of Hesperia.

More news: 2 fatally shot in Lucerne Valley

On Aug. 24, Bates and Sanderson were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for residential robbery.

On Sept. 22, Vargas was arrested and booked at the HDDC for residential robbery. Vargas and Bates are being held with bail set at $200,000. Sanderson is also jailed with bail set at $325,000.

Sheriff's officials did not report the condition of the elderly man.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Sanders or Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Robbery suspects use bear spray on elderly man at home in Apple Valley

Comments / 6

Related
z1077fm.com

Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Apple Valley#Bear Spray#Violent Crime
vvng.com

2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia

A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Gunman fires more than a dozen rounds at Adelanto home, hits victim’s dog

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that the […]
vvng.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
thecatseye.org

Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy