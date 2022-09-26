ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

By Hannah James, Chuck Williams
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL )— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted.

Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into the Russell County jail on unrelated charges.

Now he is serving time in Barbour County at the Ventress Correctional Facility after being convicted of two counts of robbery of the first degree. His release date has been set for Dec. 6, 2024.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the Muscogee County Bench Warrant is in their system for Soloman.

The Muscogee County allegations point to Soloman as the trigger man behind the 2019 armed robbery at the Circle K on Forrest Road.

Sept. 23, 2019 Williams was shot to death by a masked individual while working an overnight shift at that Circle K. More on this can be found below.

