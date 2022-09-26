Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL )— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted.

Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into the Russell County jail on unrelated charges.

Now he is serving time in Barbour County at the Ventress Correctional Facility after being convicted of two counts of robbery of the first degree. His release date has been set for Dec. 6, 2024.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the Muscogee County Bench Warrant is in their system for Soloman.

The Muscogee County allegations point to Soloman as the trigger man behind the 2019 armed robbery at the Circle K on Forrest Road.

Sept. 23, 2019 Williams was shot to death by a masked individual while working an overnight shift at that Circle K. More on this can be found below.

Previous Reports

Sept. 24, 2022: Three years later: Family awaits justice in the murder of Dontrell Williams

Sept. 23, 2019: Columbus convenience store clerk shot to death early Monday morning

Sept. 23, 2019: UPDATE: Columbus Police release surveillance footage of Circle K murder suspect

Sept. 24, 2019: VIDEO: Dontrell Williams’ roommate lashes out at friend’s killer

Sept. 24, 2019: Muscogee County sheriff knew store clerk murder victim as a friend of her family

Sept. 24, 2019: Help Columbus police unmask the killer of a convenience store worker

Sept. 24, 2019: VIDEO: Mother of slain convenience store clerk says son did everything robber asked

Sept. 25, 2019: Reward being offered for information in convenience store clerk’s homicide

Sept. 27, 2019: Columbus overnight convenience store clerks ‘a little jumpy’ after Monday’s homicide

Sept. 29, 2019: Vigil held for slain Columbus convenience store clerk

Sept. 30, 2019: CPD says the reward has increased for information that could lead to the arrest of convenience store killer

Oct. 25, 2019: Circle K on Forrest road installs doorbell one month after murder

Nov. 26, 2019: “I count it as joy”: Columbus mother reacts to her son’s alleged killer in custody

Nov. 26, 2019: Columbus Police say they have unmasked suspected Circle K killer

Dec. 6, 2019: Victory over violence event on Dec. 7

Dec. 7, 2019: Columbus mothers speak out after losing their children to gun violence

Feb. 22, 2020: “We have to start somewhere”: Moms Against Gun Violence march to combat crime

April 27, 2021: Family, friends meet to celebrate birthday of slain Circle K worker

Feb. 17, 2021: Columbus Moms Against Gun Violence leader speaks up after recent gun violence

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.