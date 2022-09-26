Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Alala is opening its Charleston SC Boutique
North Charleston, SC – Alala, LLC will be opening its doors for the first time on September 30 th . The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and support the expansion of Alala in the Low Country. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite D, North Charleston, SC 29406.
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
The Post and Courier
Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian
Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
The Post and Courier
Breeze Airways offering fall fare sale to 18 destinations from Charleston, starting at $29
Lowcountry residents stuck at home because of Hurricane Ian over the next few days might have some down time on their hands, and an airline that serves Charleston believes it's the right time to offer a fare sale for flights over the winter. Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Sept. 28 it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
DoorDash suspends operations in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DoorDash has activated severe weather protocol in locations expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Effective at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, service will be suspended in the following locations:. Savannah, GA. Charleston, SC. Hinesville, GA. Statesboro, GA. Hilton Head, SC. Brunswick, GA. Beaufort, SC. Jesup, GA.
Interior Design
Designers Transform Historic Buildings into an Inviting Boutique Hotel in Charleston
When tasked with turning Victorian-era structures into a 25-room, boutique hotel in Charleston, the design team at Method Co, along with architect Morris Adjmi, rose to the challenge. The resulting space, called The Pinch, nods to the building’s past while embracing the present. But it’s not just a hotel—all the rooms have full size kitchens, along with three residences for long-term stays, as well as on-site restaurants.the property also includes three residences with full size kitchens for long-term stays, as well as on-site restaurants.
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached. Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
Raleigh News & Observer
These three South Carolina restaurants rank among the best in the US. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s top-ranking restaurants — and you won’t have to travel far if you want to try all of them. That’s because all three are in the tourist hotspot of Charleston, according to results published Tuesday, Sept. 27. The South Carolina restaurants that were named among the top 10 best places to eat in the United States:
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
City of Charleston provides update on Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon provided an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the […]
kiss951.com
Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition
I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
The Post and Courier
Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast
Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
abcnews4.com
While storm preparations continue, some drainage ditches in Charleston are left neglected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drainage ditches are important for keeping Lowcountry neighborhoods above water. While crews work to make sure those drains are well maintained and ready for storms, the ditches in people's backyards can often remain overlooked. Isaac Washington says in all the years he has been in...
iheart.com
Mt. Pleasant Mayor: ‘Please do not wait’ to prepare for Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor said the town will move immediately to its highest level of emergency preparedness based on the latest forecasts on Ian. “Our preparation has been underway for quite some time but with the new forecast, we’re moving to a new level of readiness in response,” Mayor Will Haynie said during a Thursday afternoon briefing.
Comments / 0