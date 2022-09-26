What to know about your property insurance ahead of Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – John Efthimion won’t forget what it looked like after Hurricane Irma blew through in 2017. In his Island Park neighborhood, homes looked like they were on islands.

“This street was about a foot underwater at least, maybe a foot and a half,” he recalled. “We were lucky, the house is still there. No windows are broken or anything like that.”

But, as it turned out, there was damage to Efthimion’s roof.

“Dealing with my own insurance company wasn’t very difficult at all,” he said. “I made a phone call. They decided, yes, it needed to be replaced, and work was started about a month later.”

It doesn’t always go that smoothly for everyone.

Ahead of Hurricane Ian, insurance agent, Kevin Greenwell explained that you can prepare by having a copy of your policy at the ready and by taking videos of your property.

“And keep in mind that your insurance agency may be closed, they may lose power or internet like we did during Irma,” Greenwell said. “If you do have damage or you think you have damage, I would suggest getting in line by getting a claim opened directly with the insurance carrier as soon as possible.”

It’s also important to know what you can’t do at this point.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out already: no, you can’t buy flood insurance, it’s too late. You can’t make changes to your policy. You can’t increase coverage, you can’t change deductibles. You’re very limited once the storm gets into that cone,” Greenwell explained.

If your home is damaged by Ian, Greenwell cautioned to be wary of contractors who rush to ask you to sign what’s called an ‘assignment of benefits.’

“It’s basically, you are assigning away your rights to the claim to the contractor. You’re saying that I give you the authority to represent me,” he explained.

It’s something Greenwell advises against doing.

“Not all contractors have your best interest in mind… we’ve seen that,” he said. “They could be inflating the cost of that claim above and beyond what it needs to be. And then, therefore, that creates higher insurance premiums for everybody.”

Greenwell explained that lawsuits over these types of claims have, in part, led to the problems we’ve seen in the state’s insurance industry. He said the industry is still waiting on lawmakers to come up with solutions.

The insurance company that covered Efthimion after Irma is among those that have since gone under. Now, he’s paying $1,500 more per year than before.

“What are you gonna do? You gotta have it,” he said. “The biggest thing is to be prepared for the worst. And hopefully, it doesn’t get as bad as everyone thinks it’s gonna be.”