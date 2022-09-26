ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

What to know about your property insurance ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlkrI_0iBE0cR100

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – John Efthimion won’t forget what it looked like after Hurricane Irma blew through in 2017. In his Island Park neighborhood, homes looked like they were on islands.

“This street was about a foot underwater at least, maybe a foot and a half,” he recalled. “We were lucky, the house is still there. No windows are broken or anything like that.”

But, as it turned out, there was damage to Efthimion’s roof.

“Dealing with my own insurance company wasn’t very difficult at all,” he said. “I made a phone call. They decided, yes, it needed to be replaced, and work was started about a month later.”

It doesn’t always go that smoothly for everyone.

Ahead of Hurricane Ian, insurance agent, Kevin Greenwell explained that you can prepare by having a copy of your policy at the ready and by taking videos of your property.

“And keep in mind that your insurance agency may be closed, they may lose power or internet like we did during Irma,” Greenwell said. “If you do have damage or you think you have damage, I would suggest getting in line by getting a claim opened directly with the insurance carrier as soon as possible.”

It’s also important to know what you can’t do at this point.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out already: no, you can’t buy flood insurance, it’s too late. You can’t make changes to your policy. You can’t increase coverage, you can’t change deductibles. You’re very limited once the storm gets into that cone,” Greenwell explained.

If your home is damaged by Ian, Greenwell cautioned to be wary of contractors who rush to ask you to sign what’s called an ‘assignment of benefits.’

“It’s basically, you are assigning away your rights to the claim to the contractor. You’re saying that I give you the authority to represent me,” he explained.

It’s something Greenwell advises against doing.

“Not all contractors have your best interest in mind… we’ve seen that,” he said. “They could be inflating the cost of that claim above and beyond what it needs to be. And then, therefore, that creates higher insurance premiums for everybody.”

Greenwell explained that lawsuits over these types of claims have, in part, led to the problems we’ve seen in the state’s insurance industry. He said the industry is still waiting on lawmakers to come up with solutions.

The insurance company that covered Efthimion after Irma is among those that have since gone under. Now, he’s paying $1,500 more per year than before.

“What are you gonna do? You gotta have it,” he said. “The biggest thing is to be prepared for the worst. And hopefully, it doesn’t get as bad as everyone thinks it’s gonna be.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lee County, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
mynews13.com

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Insurance Premiums#Property Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
SANIBEL, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County has issued a curfew

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Devastation in Lee County

This morning Sheriff Carmine Marceno took a tour of Lee County to begin assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is mobile and will stop at nothing to help our residents.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy