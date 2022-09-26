ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

B to the G
3d ago

Hellyer doesnt own the property where he knew Adams was living so he had no authority to be there. If you knew someone was armed and had already shot several warning shots why would you get out of the vehicle and grab him by the throat? Something doesn't pass the smell test.

Reply(8)
6
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
KHBS

Man pulled gun on victim in Fayetteville restaurant parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police arrested a man after what a "road rage incident" in the parking lot of a restaurant on N College Avenue. According to a police report, officers responded to the parking lot of Black Bear Diner after witnesses called 911 saying that a man got out of his car and pulled a gun out and pointed it at another man. He then got back into his car and left the scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lincoln
KHBS

Man arrested after threatening to 'burn down' Fayetteville church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man is in jail after threatening to burn down St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Monday, according to a police report. Police said that Dillon McDonald is being charged with terroristic threatening, public intoxication and criminal trespassing. In the police report, a witness,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
People

Police Responded to Scene of Drug Overdose, Then Learned Victim Allegedly Killed His Ex

Allison Maria Castro has not been found, but police believe she was murdered Authorities in Arkansas have accused a 29-year-old man of murdering his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, whose body has not been found yet. A statement from police in Fayetteville, Ark., alleges authorities were summoned to the residence of Kacey Jennings on Sept. 19 after receiving a call about a possible drug overdose. They arrived to find Jennings "experiencing an apparent drug overdose," reads the statement. Along with the overdosing man, police discovered "several documents" at "the scene indicating that Jennings...
KHBS

Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy