Allison Maria Castro has not been found, but police believe she was murdered Authorities in Arkansas have accused a 29-year-old man of murdering his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, whose body has not been found yet. A statement from police in Fayetteville, Ark., alleges authorities were summoned to the residence of Kacey Jennings on Sept. 19 after receiving a call about a possible drug overdose. They arrived to find Jennings "experiencing an apparent drug overdose," reads the statement. Along with the overdosing man, police discovered "several documents" at "the scene indicating that Jennings...

1 DAY AGO