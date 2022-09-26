Read full article on original website
B to the G
3d ago
Hellyer doesnt own the property where he knew Adams was living so he had no authority to be there. If you knew someone was armed and had already shot several warning shots why would you get out of the vehicle and grab him by the throat? Something doesn't pass the smell test.
Reply(8)
6
Related
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Fayetteville man arrested after pulling gun, threatening to kill driver in ‘road rage incident’
A Fayetteville man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after drawing a gun and threatening to kill another man in a "road rage incident" outside a N. College Avenue restaurant.
KHBS
Man pulled gun on victim in Fayetteville restaurant parking lot, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police arrested a man after what a "road rage incident" in the parking lot of a restaurant on N College Avenue. According to a police report, officers responded to the parking lot of Black Bear Diner after witnesses called 911 saying that a man got out of his car and pulled a gun out and pointed it at another man. He then got back into his car and left the scene.
Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Felony charges to pair caught stealing trees, Sheriff says at least $20,000 so far
McDonald County, Mo. — Sheriff Rob Evenson thanks Detectives in his department for their vigilance as Felony charges are filed on a pair chopping down trees illegally and selling them. “Deputies arrested Megan Rios-Kaminski, 42, Anderson and Gavin Lawson, 33, Anderson for the crime of Felony Stealing in connection...
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
KHBS
Man arrested after threatening to 'burn down' Fayetteville church
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man is in jail after threatening to burn down St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Monday, according to a police report. Police said that Dillon McDonald is being charged with terroristic threatening, public intoxication and criminal trespassing. In the police report, a witness,...
Police Responded to Scene of Drug Overdose, Then Learned Victim Allegedly Killed His Ex
Allison Maria Castro has not been found, but police believe she was murdered Authorities in Arkansas have accused a 29-year-old man of murdering his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, whose body has not been found yet. A statement from police in Fayetteville, Ark., alleges authorities were summoned to the residence of Kacey Jennings on Sept. 19 after receiving a call about a possible drug overdose. They arrived to find Jennings "experiencing an apparent drug overdose," reads the statement. Along with the overdosing man, police discovered "several documents" at "the scene indicating that Jennings...
KHBS
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of killing woman and disposing of her body
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police arrested a man accused of killing a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. Kacey Jennings, 29, is accused of killing Allison Maria Castro, 28. Fayetteville police came into contact with Jennings on Sept. 19, when they found him at a home...
Dunigan defense to plead ‘mental disease or defect’ in murder trial
The defense team for Jason Dunigan informed the Circuit Court of Washington County that the suspect intends to rely on the defense of "mental disease or defect" in his upcoming murder trial.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
KHBS
Fort Smith police find child
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
Missing Wagoner County teen found safe
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
Benton County dedicating admin building to former judge
The Benton County Administration Building will be dedicated to former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford in a ceremony on September 29 at 5 p.m.
Rogers' family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
Former Big Island resident murdered in Arkansas
Police said a former Big Island woman who had been missing is dead. Police in Arkansas have arrested a suspect, who friends and family say is also a former Big Island resident.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Comments / 18