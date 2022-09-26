Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLFY.com
18th Annual Buddy Walk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana is having their 18th annual Buddy Walk. It will be on Saturday Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be a one mile walk starting at Parc International. The cost is $20 for food, music, and fun. To register, visit dsaabuddywalk.com.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
999ktdy.com
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Lafayette Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in August
There were almost 1400 health violations by Lafayette Parish restaurants in the month of August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Paint the Town Red' Photos from Around Lafayette
This year's theme for UL's Homecoming is "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" and local businesses decorated accordingly for Paint the Town Red.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The first full weekend of October is coming up and you know what that means… The Louisiana Cattle Festival is returning for its 72nd year. This year the festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
More food trucks could soon be making their way to Abbeville
The Abbeville city council has voted to lift the food truck moratorium, which means more food trucks could soon be making their way to the city.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
Lafayette Man Needs your Help in Finding Boat Stolen From Driveway [PHOTOS]
A Lafayette man is asking for your help in locating a boat that was stolen from his driveway. As you can see here, an SUV attached the boat and drove off with it from Brentwood Blvd. The theft was all caught on home surveillance video and if you recognize this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
theadvocate.com
‘When I’m chief’: Two of the finalists for Lafayette police chief share their visions at forum
Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process. Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin...
Another Popular Restaurant Will Be Closing Its Doors in Acadiana
Another local favorite has announced that it is closing its doors.
theadvocate.com
Here are the 10 people applying for vacancy on Lafayette Parish Library Board
Ten people, including a school librarian and university professor, have applied for a vacant seat on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which in the past year has been stacked with Christian conservatives as it deals with requests to ban books and restrict LGBTQ materials. The Lafayette Parish Council...
Abbeville Meridional
Deanna “Dee” Monteaux Charpentier
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Noon at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St. in Lafayette for Deanna Charpentier, 74, who passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Oschner University Hospital in Lafayette. Inurnment will follow the service. Deacon Joseph Hebert will officiate. Dee...
Local restaurant in Broussard closing its doors, another set to open in its spot
The restaurant with deep Lousiana roots announced today that it will be closing its doors this week.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
KPLC TV
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
Comments / 0