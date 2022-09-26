ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim, CA
California Entertainment
Loudwire

Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Janick Gers
Nicko Mcbrain
Kerrang

Album review: Slipknot – The End, So Far

It's been quite the three years for Slipknot. Not counting the small matter of a global pandemic, inside the ranks of the Iowan hate machine, they've had to deal with the departure of Chris Fehn, the addition of tortilla-faced percussionist Michael Pfaff, and the death of former drummer and founder member Joey Jordison. Considering we had to wait five years for 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, it's somewhat surprising to hear new music so soon.
Loudwire

44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release 'Never Say Die!'

No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976's Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final '70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, 'Crazy Times': Album Review

The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
