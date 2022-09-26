ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

eastcobbnews.com

Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night

Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
#Metro Atlanta#Football Games#Hurricanes#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fulton County
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian sets sights on South Carolina coast

Ian is back to the Category 1 hurricane as it continues to head toward making landfall on the coast Friday afternoon. The path have moved enough east that the risks to Georgia are much lower than they were a few days ago.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Coastal Georgia feels impact as storm heads towards 2nd landfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. - After spending over a day battering much of Florida, Hurricane Ian now has its eye set on the South Carolina coast. Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, regained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, turning into in a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE

