Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)Terry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Related
DeKalb high school football games rescheduled ahead of Ian
The district is continuing to monitor the storm as it affects Georgia Thursday.
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian regains strength, becomes Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to regain hurricane status overnight Thursday before reaching the South Carolina coast on Friday, bringing tropical storm conditions and the potential for life-threatening storm surge to coastal Georgia.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb high school football games moved up to Thursday night
Due to possible heavy rains and storms stemming from Hurricane Ian, a number of high school football games in Georgia have been moved up to Thursday night, including those involving teams from Cobb schools. The Cobb County School District Media Relations office said in a message that all of the...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some metro Atlanta homeowners elect to remove trees before Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Strong wind gusts from Ian are toppling trees in metro Atlanta. Some homeowners are taking dying trees down in advance to prevent them from falling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in northeast Atlanta, where a tree crushed...
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
fox5atlanta.com
South Paulding vs Paulding County – Game of the Week
There is still a lot of season left, but there are already big time playoff implications on the Game of the Week. Both South Paulding and Paulding County are 2-0 so far in region play and a win can keep them at the top of AAAAAA Region 5.
Fleeing Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to navigate Atlanta traffic
Florida traffic heading into Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian has been causing traffic jams here, first on 75 south of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian sets sights on South Carolina coast
Ian is back to the Category 1 hurricane as it continues to head toward making landfall on the coast Friday afternoon. The path have moved enough east that the risks to Georgia are much lower than they were a few days ago.
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Atlanta Public Schools announced it will cancel or postpone sporting events and other activities on Friday and Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Coastal Georgia feels impact as storm heads towards 2nd landfall
SAVANNAH, Ga. - After spending over a day battering much of Florida, Hurricane Ian now has its eye set on the South Carolina coast. Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, regained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, turning into in a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
fox5atlanta.com
Clark Atlanta students complain of broken locks, multiple thefts due to key issue
ATLANTA - Several students at Clark Atlanta University are expressing frustration about a lack of keys for their dorm rooms. Multiple students told FOX 5 that they either don't have keys or the keys they were given don't work to open and lock their doors. Naseem is one of the...
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
fox5atlanta.com
The latest on Hurricane Ian's path
Chief meteorologist David Chandley gives the latest on Hurricane Ian's path. The metro Atlanta area could be spared this weekend.
Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm
Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather beca...
Comments / 0