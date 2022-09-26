ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haley
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that they made some adjustments to their practices prior to Week 3’s win over the Jets in order to build confidence going into the game. “You want the guys to have some confidence and talk about it a little bit more,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I have so much confidence in our group.”
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Offensive Coordinator
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa and the question of whether he should have played

Should Tua Tagovailoa have played last night for the Miami Dolphins a week after being hurt against the Buffalo Bills? That is a question that the media want to know and the fans are starting to ask. Everywhere you look or read, someone is saying that the Miami Dolphins didn’t...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy