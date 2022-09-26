Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaNew Kensington, PA
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know It
Robert Saleh had no idea he was speaking the words of many Pittsburgh Steelers fans.
Yardbarker
Steelers Fans “Shouldn’t Expect To See Kenny Pickett Any Time Soon” According To Amazon Prime Insider on 93.7 The Fan
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. This is a must-win game and it looks like right now the Steelers offense is going to be counted on heavily to carry the day. Michael Smith, who saw the Steelers first hand last Thursday as part of the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football coverage team, joined The PM Team w Poni & Mueller to discuss the black and gold.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers facing open revolt should they struggle vs. Jets at home
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. READ my just-published print column packed with plenty of memes bringing this week’s Steelers’ saga to life:. This week’s topic:. There’s mutiny in once-loyal, black-and-gold...
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens
Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that they made some adjustments to their practices prior to Week 3’s win over the Jets in order to build confidence going into the game. “You want the guys to have some confidence and talk about it a little bit more,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I have so much confidence in our group.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Canada Has Message For Steelers Offense
Matt Canada joins many Pittsburgh Steelers in bringing a message to the team.
Tua Tagovailoa and the question of whether he should have played
Should Tua Tagovailoa have played last night for the Miami Dolphins a week after being hurt against the Buffalo Bills? That is a question that the media want to know and the fans are starting to ask. Everywhere you look or read, someone is saying that the Miami Dolphins didn’t...
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There are plenty of people concerned with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, including a significant chunk of the players whose job it is to make it go. Don’t count coach Mike Tomlin among them. While Tomlin is hardly pleased with what he’s seen in general from...
Steelers WR George Pickens' Browns Catch Not Even In His Top 5
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens said he's made better catches during practice in college than his one against the Browns.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
543K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19