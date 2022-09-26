(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.) Obituaries are updated online as they are received. Garry Anthony Lawson, 57, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, August 30. The Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, at 7 p.m., at Mercy Crossing Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO