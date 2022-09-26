ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters

READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport

LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
Outpatient Palliative & Supportive Care Clinic Opens in Lebanon

Aimed at improving the comfort and quality of life of patients facing serious or chronic illnesses, WellSpan Palliative & Supportive Care has opened a new outpatient clinic in Lebanon. Palliative care can be provided at any time during a person’s illness. Care at the outpatient clinic is designed to support...
Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
Police in York County seek person who shot ambulance

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for the person who shot an ambulance. The Life Team ambulance was traveling along Loucks Road in Manchester Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle swerved towards it. Police said the ambulance driver reported seeing a muzzle flash...
2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
Veteran to visit Harrisburg to support tiny homes project

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who launched a tiny home village for veterans in Kansas City is coming to Harrisburg to show support for a similar project. Former U.S. Army Col. Chris Stout will speak at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Harrisburg on North Second Street. The Veterans...
New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed two lives. Police responded yesterday around 2:50 p.m. to Route 222 south in the area of mile marker 43.2 in East Cocalico Township. Officers found a commercial truck and a Hyundai sedan were involved. The truck was stopped in the right shoulder and the sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck. Two passengers were ejected from the sedan, one died at the scene and the other was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they later died. A third person was transported from the scene and is being treated at Lancaster General. The truck driver was not hurt. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725. The investigation is ongoing and release of the names of individuals involved are pending notification of next of kin.
