abc27.com
New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
End-of-life care provider breaks ground on larger eight bedroom facility
The Pappus House, which provides end-of-life care, broke ground this week on a new, larger eight-bedroom home in Jackson Township, York County. The new home is located at 66 Big Mount Road and will include eight private bedrooms. The organization currently operates a three-bedroom end-of-life home on Cherry Street in York Township.
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters
READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fugitive arrest leads to closure of Route 61 in Leesport
LEESPORT, Pa. — A law enforcement operation shut down a few roads in Leesport, including Route 61. Northern Berks Regional police, members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team, and U.S. Marshals converged on the 100 block of Centre Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. They were armed with a...
wellspan.org
Outpatient Palliative & Supportive Care Clinic Opens in Lebanon
Aimed at improving the comfort and quality of life of patients facing serious or chronic illnesses, WellSpan Palliative & Supportive Care has opened a new outpatient clinic in Lebanon. Palliative care can be provided at any time during a person’s illness. Care at the outpatient clinic is designed to support...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating vehicle thefts in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in York are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles as well as two thefts of vehicles from York County. According to a press release, around 4 a.m., PSP responded to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township for a report of multiple people in the area wearing hooded sweatshirts pulling on car door handles. The investigation determined the people involved gained access to multiple unlocked vehicles and stole various items from them.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
WGAL
Police in York County seek person who shot ambulance
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are looking for the person who shot an ambulance. The Life Team ambulance was traveling along Loucks Road in Manchester Township around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle swerved towards it. Police said the ambulance driver reported seeing a muzzle flash...
2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
abc27.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
WGAL
Veteran to visit Harrisburg to support tiny homes project
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who launched a tiny home village for veterans in Kansas City is coming to Harrisburg to show support for a similar project. Former U.S. Army Col. Chris Stout will speak at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Harrisburg on North Second Street. The Veterans...
COVID-19 booster mistake leaves Pa. couple feeling worried, unprotected
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
wdac.com
Fatal Crash In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed two lives. Police responded yesterday around 2:50 p.m. to Route 222 south in the area of mile marker 43.2 in East Cocalico Township. Officers found a commercial truck and a Hyundai sedan were involved. The truck was stopped in the right shoulder and the sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck. Two passengers were ejected from the sedan, one died at the scene and the other was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they later died. A third person was transported from the scene and is being treated at Lancaster General. The truck driver was not hurt. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725. The investigation is ongoing and release of the names of individuals involved are pending notification of next of kin.
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
