WYFF4.com
Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
my40.tv
Sheriff's office, nonprofit organization Stand TALL hold free K9 officer demonstration
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County's K9 officers showed off their training on Tuesday and how they've learned to protect and serve. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and local nonprofit organization Stand TALL held a free K9 agility demonstration on Sept. 27 at Jackson Park. NEWEST BUNCOMBE CO....
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
my40.tv
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Western North Carolina can help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. “We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the ways they...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
Multiple rabid animals found in the Upstate
State officials say, that multiple wild animals found in South Carolina tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says, a total of four animals tested positive, three of them were found here in the Upstate.
my40.tv
Residents in area still scarred by 2021 deadly flooding keep close eye on Hurricane Ian
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — A little more than a year ago, Haywood County residents dealt with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. One area hit especially hard in the county was Cruso. With Hurricane Ian heading north, residents and first responders are on high alert. Most of the campers...
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Buncombe Co.
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Jaylne Fox is described as five foot six and weighs 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothes and silver jewelry. Police said Fox had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
WYFF4.com
Autopsy results released on Greenville County child found dead in plastic bin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — More than two months after her death, autopsy results were released Tuesday for the 4-year-old Greenville County girl who authorities say was suffocated by her half-brother. Joanna J. Lockaby's body was found on July 19 behind a home on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer after...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
