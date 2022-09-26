ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

WYFF4.com

Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Franklin, NC
People

On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body

In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Jaylne Fox is described as five foot six and weighs 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothes and silver jewelry. Police said Fox had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women

Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after pedestrian hit by car dies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died almost a week later. Police said 32-year-old Megan Perry was walking in the road near the 560 block of McDowell Street on Sept. 22 around 10:50 p.m. when she was hit by a car.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

