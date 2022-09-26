Read full article on original website
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Oktoberfest starts at 4 p.m. Friday in Junction City
An event that proved extremely popular in 2021, Oktoberfest, returns to downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Justin Hoover, coordinator, said, "Tables and chairs will arrive at 8 in the morning and then all of our crew will get there and set all that up and get all of the lights and tents and everything worked up.
K-State Gardens broke ground for new reflecting pool
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University Gardens held groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for the new, privately-funded reflecting pool at the north end of the gardens. The new reflecting pool will resemble the original pool from the original university gardens which were located near Anderson and Holtz halls but was removed in 1978 to build Bluemont Hall.
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
Topeka coffee shop owner encourages employment for people with disabilities
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is providing opportunities to a community that may sometimes go unseen, all inside of a small, locally owned coffee shop. There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of coffee or at least a friendly smile from your local barista. Caitlyn Halsey is the owner of Dialogue Coffee […]
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Door at Phi Gamma Delta damaged
MANHATTAN - Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, the Riley County Police Department was notified of damage to a fraternity in Manhattan. A representative of Phi Gamma Delta contacted RCPD after finding the front door to the fraternity had been damaged by eggs being thrown at it. Phi Gamma...
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
Geary Community Hospital moves toward Stormont Vail Health
Geary Community Hospital will come under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health Jan. 1. Officials have been working to transition staff. Hospital officials were informed this week that 157 GCH staffers have received employment offers and 50 have already accepted positions. Twenty-one current staff members have not yet applied. After...
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
UPDATE: Wamego PD says 17-year-old female located safe
WAMEGO — UPDATE: As of 09/28/2022, the Wamego Police Department has posted to their Facebook page stating Sarah White was located and is safe. WPD also thanked the public for their assistance in locating Sarah. *Sarah's picture has been removed from our story, for privacy purposes, but may still...
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
Manhattan woman loses $900 after purse stolen from unlocked vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is out about $900 after her purse was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officials were called to the 70 block of John Pride Ln. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Helping Hands Humane Society to offer low-cost pet vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society is holding its second low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, October 7th. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. HHHS...
Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident
A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
