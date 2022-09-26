ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired superintendent wins lawsuit after George Floyd comments

By Darrylin Horne
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The former Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools was awarded nearly one million dollars after suing the district.

He was fired after he posted controversial comments about the death of George Floyd.

Brian Metcalf says he’s very remorseful for his comments. In 2020 he posted on Facebook saying “If Floyd was being a good citizen, it would eliminate a conflict with police.”

But today, he says winning the lawsuit is a sign that him being fired was never justified.

“Recovering one’s good name after being canceled is generally not possible,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf says the school board’s decision to fire him took away an opportunity for him to educate others.

“The way this was handled by the board really took any discussion away from it,” he said.

He was awarded nearly a million dollars after the board unanimously voted to terminate him.

His post about George Floyd who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer was criticized by many in the community.

He Facebook post read “had (Floyd) not been under the influence, then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it starts with being a good citizen.”

“Emotionally it has been a struggle for myself and my entire family. Anybody who knows me knows how much I am dedicated to being a superintendent, and to being an educator. And seeing an unblemished 30-year career destroyed by two misunderstood sentences online is certainly tough to accept,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf’s attorney argued for free speech, and that he was never given due process by the district.

“The judge found that he was really fired the day after the day he was initially disciplined,” his attorney said.

His attorney says Metcalf has since relocated to Indiana and drives an hour and a half for work in Lansing. He says right now it’s the only job he’s been able to find. We’ve reached out to the Grand Ledge school district for a reaction, but have not heard back yet.

