Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’
The 84-year-old woman shot and injured while campaigning door-to-door against abortion disputed her shooter's claim that it was an accident.
Man faces 3 charges in shooting of Right to Life volunteer
Criminal charges have been filed against the man who shot and injured a woman who had stopped at his home to campaign against abortion.
24-year-old woman shot & killed in Lansing, 1 in custody
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
75-year-old woman killed in Isabella County crash
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the 2200 block of E. Pickard Rd. in Union Township around 7:36 p.m.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Car crashes into Comerica Bank in Okemos
Fire officials tell 6 News a car crashed into the Comerica Bank on Marsh Road in Okemos Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
CATA bus stop to remain in Frandor without shelter, benches
The City of Lansing announced Wednesday that the parties involved have come to an agreement to keep the stop in place after Frandor ownership announced they were getting rid of it.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago.
Holt bodybuilder at Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty to assault
Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers.
CATA forced to close Frandor stops Oct. 17.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many people are surprised to learn that the Frandor shopping center is getting rid of a CATA bus stop, and the decision is stirring up controversy. The real estate agent who manages Frandor says he’s removing the stop over safety concerns. Patrick Corr, the manager of Frandor says homeless people and […]
Crash survivors say they are being ignored
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
Local veteran finds new purpose after suicide attempt
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The numbers are shocking. Every 65 minutes in the U.S., a veteran takes their own life, and veterans are 58% more likely to commit suicide. One Macomb Co. veteran shares his survivor story, and how it is motivating him to help others. For Anton Harb Jr., it’s something he fights every […]
AG suing company over PFAS contamination
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that by not addressing the pollution at its old plants, the manufacturer is leaving behind a legacy of contamination in West Michigan. (Sept. 29, 2022)
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
