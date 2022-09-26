Read full article on original website
Irrigators could see higher bills if they don't take steps to improve power factor
HALL COUNTY, Neb. / KEARNEY, Neb. — Some Nebraska farmers could see higher electric bills this fall. Power providers have started to measure how efficiently power is supplied to irrigation customers. It's something industrial customers have seen for years and now hits irrigators -- power factor. When Nebraska farmers...
The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
Nebraska power companies heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath
(Omaha,Neb. ) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, impacting the state of Florida. Ian hit southwest Florida as category 4 storm, winding down to a category 3 as it was headed to Orlando. With a hurricane of this magnitude power lines are expected to go down and Nebraska power companies are ready to help.
Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska
ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
GIPD investigating additional meat theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More meat thefts have hit central Nebraska. Grand Island Police said they received a report from GIX Logistics Tuesday morning that two semi loads of fresh beef valued at $277,549 were stolen from JBS between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Capt. Jim Duering said meat...
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Emergency responders across the US head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are...
Colorado woman sentenced to prison for selling meth in McCook
MCCOOK, Neb. — A Colorado woman will spend time behind bars after she sold meth in McCook. Federal officials said Tina Smith, 35, was sentenced to four years and nine months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. From February...
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
NSP sees an uptick of drivers going over 100 MPH since the pandemic started
(Omaha, Neb) — Nebraska State Patrol made two separate arrests over the weekend after drivers were allegedly going over 100 MPH. “The reason for the stop - we saw someone traveling well in excess of the posted speed limit,” said Lt. Toby Czapla, with Nebraska State Patrol. A...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall
A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
