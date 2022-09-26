ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska

ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
GIPD investigating additional meat theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More meat thefts have hit central Nebraska. Grand Island Police said they received a report from GIX Logistics Tuesday morning that two semi loads of fresh beef valued at $277,549 were stolen from JBS between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Capt. Jim Duering said meat...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado woman sentenced to prison for selling meth in McCook

MCCOOK, Neb. — A Colorado woman will spend time behind bars after she sold meth in McCook. Federal officials said Tina Smith, 35, was sentenced to four years and nine months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. From February...
MCCOOK, NE
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall

A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
NEBRASKA STATE

