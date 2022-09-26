Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
Riverhead CAP seeks community volunteers to lead drug and alcohol prevention program at Pulaski Street
The Riverhead CAP is seeking community volunteers to help teach its “Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program” to fifth and sixth grade students at Pulaski Street Elementary School for the 2022 to 2023 school year. Designed to reduce the risk factors for alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, the...
Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens
Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
longisland.com
Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Between Car, Minibus In North Amityville, Police Say
A 21-year-old woman was killed and three were people injured, including a student, during a crash between a car and a minibus on Long Island. The crash took place in North Amityville around 8 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Albany Avenue. According to the Suffolk County Police, the woman was...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Bicyclist Injured in Melville Hit-and-Run
A Huntington Station man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Melville. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating. The 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle south in the right lane of Route 110 about 2:55 a.m., approaching Hazel Court, when a southbound vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle. The.
6 dogs rescued from Kentucky puppy mill arrive at Paws of War headquarters in Nesconset
Six puppies looking for their forever homes arrived at the Paws of War headquarters in Nesconset on Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island
NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29
Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
suffolkcountynews.net
Suffolk County victim of cyberattack
On or about Sept. 8, Suffolk County officials determined that the county’s systems had been affected by a cyberattack. The attack has disrupted legislator emails, postponed the date of civil …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Herald Community Newspapers
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
Man Killed, 4 Injured In Three-Vehicle Holbrook Crash, Police Say
A 69-year-old Long Island man was killed during a three-vehicle crash. It happened in Holbrook around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Lincoln Avenue. According to Suffolk County Police, Steven Russell, of Brentwood, was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway.
hopeprescott.com
Shed Fire On Hempstead 54
The Southeast VFD was called to a shed/grass fire at 449 Hempstead 54 on Monday afternoon about 1:15pm. The shed was a total loss but there was not much of value in it. Despite the rain Hempstead County received Sunday, the area is still very dry and residents are reminded fires can quickly get out of control in such dry conditions. Several counties to the north are now under burn bans so please be careful with any burning.
Hempstead Health Center to bring services to nearly 12,000 patients a year
A new health care center is on its way to the village of Hempstead.
27east.com
Concerning Data About Affordable Housing Development’s Potential To Strain Services in Southampton
When Southampton Town Councilwoman Cynthia McNamara first learned of the proposed 60-unit affordable housing development just outside Southampton Village, now called Liberty Gardens, she felt that planned access onto congested... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone...
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
