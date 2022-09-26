The Southeast VFD was called to a shed/grass fire at 449 Hempstead 54 on Monday afternoon about 1:15pm. The shed was a total loss but there was not much of value in it. Despite the rain Hempstead County received Sunday, the area is still very dry and residents are reminded fires can quickly get out of control in such dry conditions. Several counties to the north are now under burn bans so please be careful with any burning.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO