ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Graffiti discovered on school grounds

Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
MERRICK, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Updated: EMT From Huntington Stabbed to Death in Queens

Update 7:38 p.m. An emergency medical technician who was from Huntington was stabbed to death in Queens, New York City officials said Thursday afternoon. She was formerly a captain in the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Lt. Alison Russo-Eling, a 24-year-veteran of the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Riverhead, NY
longisland.com

Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
AMITYVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Palmer
HuntingtonNow

Bicyclist Injured in Melville Hit-and-Run

A Huntington Station man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Melville. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating. The 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle south in the right lane of Route 110 about 2:55 a.m., approaching Hazel Court, when a southbound vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle. The.
MELVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Electric Cars
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29

Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Suffolk County victim of cyberattack

On or about Sept. 8, Suffolk County officials determined that the county’s systems had been affected by a cyberattack. The attack has disrupted legislator emails, postponed the date of civil …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid

For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
BALDWIN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed, 4 Injured In Three-Vehicle Holbrook Crash, Police Say

A 69-year-old Long Island man was killed during a three-vehicle crash. It happened in Holbrook around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Lincoln Avenue. According to Suffolk County Police, Steven Russell, of Brentwood, was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway.
HOLBROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hopeprescott.com

Shed Fire On Hempstead 54

The Southeast VFD was called to a shed/grass fire at 449 Hempstead 54 on Monday afternoon about 1:15pm. The shed was a total loss but there was not much of value in it. Despite the rain Hempstead County received Sunday, the area is still very dry and residents are reminded fires can quickly get out of control in such dry conditions. Several counties to the north are now under burn bans so please be careful with any burning.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
27east.com

Concerning Data About Affordable Housing Development’s Potential To Strain Services in Southampton

When Southampton Town Councilwoman Cynthia McNamara first learned of the proposed 60-unit affordable housing development just outside Southampton Village, now called Liberty Gardens, she felt that planned access onto congested... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member stopped into Southampton Village Police headquarters on September 20 reporting an attempted phone...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy