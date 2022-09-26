Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Robert H. Bongard
Robert H. Bongard, age 92, of Windsor, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the son of Eugene and Regina (Ring) Bongard. Robert attended Madison West High School. He married Jean (Duffield) Bongard on Sept. 16, 1950, at St. James Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, Robert enjoyed a career doing motor repair for Electric Motor Service. In his free time, he and Jean loved to travel throughout the country together or boating every weekend on the Wisconsin River. He also enjoyed spending time with friends. Robert was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Channel 3000
Lawrence E. Millard
Lawrence E. Millard, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on March 2, 1956, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Geraldine (McGinnity) Millard. Larry attended Iowa Grant High School. He had a love for watching Brewers...
Channel 3000
James “Jim” Florian Grauvogl
James “Jim” Florian Grauvogl, age 73, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Jim was born Aug. 29, 1949, to the late Florian and Darlene (Bender) Grauvogl. Jim attended Sauk Prairie schools; and shortly after school, he married Donna Jaedike on April 27, 1968, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Jim and Donna started Jim’s Meat Service in the 1970s providing butchering to local farmers and processing deer. It wasn’t until Nov. of 2021 that Jim put down his knife down and said he couldn’t cut anymore; after cutting for 57 years he was diagnosed with ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s. Son, Tony now operates Gravogl’s Meat Service. Jim loved the outdoors, cutting wood, deer hunting, elk trips out west, bear hunting, fishing and loved being with his grandkids, family and friends at their cabin up north. He always looked forward to hosting the annual Diamond Lake Muskie Challenge; every August for the last 33 years and he was fortunate enough to make it this year one last time. He is a member of the North Freedom Rod, Gun and Archery Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leland.
Channel 3000
Joan C. Koch
Joan Carol (Notbohm) Koch, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, after a struggle with dementia. Joan was born on July 5, 1938, in Rib Lake, WI to Roman and Clara Notbohm. She was married to Stanley Lyle Koch on February 8, 1958, at Community Methodist Church in Hebron, WI. Joan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Joan Shirley Grun
Joan Shirley Grun, age 92, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve. She was born on Sept. 19, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Jack and Selma (Judy) Detlefs. Joan grew up and graduated from Marinette High School in 1948. She was united in...
Channel 3000
Helen E. Hafen
Helen E. Hafen, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 26, 2022, at St Clare Friedensheim Assisted Living Facility where she has been a resident for the past two years. Helen was born March 4th, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Ted and Myrna (Gingrich) Newman, Juda, WI. She graduated from Juda High School, Class of 1945, then moved to Madison and attended Madison Business College. Helen was united in marriage to William Hafen Jr. in 1949, starting their farming partnership on the farm where Helen grew up south of Juda. Tragically in 1960, their son, John, was killed in a car accident in which both Helen and Bill were seriously injured. Neighbors rallied until months later when they were able to resume farming. In 1976, after selling their dairy herd, they moved to a small farm on the state line.
Channel 3000
Annette Sue Bright
Annette Sue Bright, daughter of Edwin and Hannah Wiverstad, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer, at Wickshire Assisted Living. Annette was born and raised on the eastside of Madison. She married Jerrold Sullivan and had three sons, Michael, Gerald “Rusty,” and Robert.
Channel 3000
Hubert Anthony Lins
SAUK CITY – Hubert A. Lins, age 100 years and 116 days, passed on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, due to complications of congestive heart failure. Hubert was born on June 1, 1922, in rural Spring Green, Town of Bear Creek, Wis., son of Henry and Mary (Reik) Lins. He married Velma Meyer on June 15, 1948, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, Wis. Together they shared 55 years of marriage prior to Velma’s passing in 2004.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Henry Bielinski
Henry Bielinski, age 75, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Middleton, Wisconsin. A Graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI with Pastor Kathy Jury officiating. Military Honors will be provided.
Channel 3000
Raymond T. Laufenberg
MIDDLETON – Raymond T. Laufenberg, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after a battle with kidney disease. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Madison, the first of Casper and Lydia (Schroeder) Laufenberg’s 12 children. Ray graduated from Edgewood High School in...
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Channel 3000
Robert L. “Bob” Taylor
COTTAGE GROVE – Robert L. Taylor, age 84, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Alice Taylor. Robert graduated from Central High School in Madison. He married Suzanne Anderson on Oct. 15, 1960.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Ruth Ann Saunders
Ruth Ann Saunders, 76, died peacefully at home in Madison, WI, on September 26, 2022, having bid farewell to four generations of family and friends. Ruthy was wonderful in conversation. She had a way of rephrasing things so that you saw in a new light whatever issue you were talking about; she’d bring you into new territory that opened up wild possibilities. She loved one-on-one discussions in which hashing out two contrasting points of view would lead to a third group of ideas. Co-creation was her key.
Channel 3000
Billy Joe “BJ” Dahlke
MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE – Billy Joe “BJ” Dahlke, a long-time resident of Madison, Wis., passed unexpectedly with his greatest love – daughter, Addison – on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. BJ was born on July 14, 1978, to the late William “Butch” and Linda (Nitz) Dahlke in Berlin Wis.
Channel 3000
Samuel David Nowland
Verona – Samuel David Nowland, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1938, in Clear Spring, Indiana, the son of Noble and Kathryn (Weddell) Nowland. Sam went to grade school and high school in Clear Spring and enjoyed playing basketball during high school. Sam was proud to have served in the United States Air Force for 6 years, 1 month and 18 days.
Comments / 0