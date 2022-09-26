James “Jim” Florian Grauvogl, age 73, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Jim was born Aug. 29, 1949, to the late Florian and Darlene (Bender) Grauvogl. Jim attended Sauk Prairie schools; and shortly after school, he married Donna Jaedike on April 27, 1968, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Jim and Donna started Jim’s Meat Service in the 1970s providing butchering to local farmers and processing deer. It wasn’t until Nov. of 2021 that Jim put down his knife down and said he couldn’t cut anymore; after cutting for 57 years he was diagnosed with ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s. Son, Tony now operates Gravogl’s Meat Service. Jim loved the outdoors, cutting wood, deer hunting, elk trips out west, bear hunting, fishing and loved being with his grandkids, family and friends at their cabin up north. He always looked forward to hosting the annual Diamond Lake Muskie Challenge; every August for the last 33 years and he was fortunate enough to make it this year one last time. He is a member of the North Freedom Rod, Gun and Archery Club and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Leland.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO