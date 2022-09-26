ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

Metro Police arrest teenager fleeing stolen truck wanted on charges from July shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old arrested Wednesday night fleeing from a stolen pickup truck was also wanted on various other charges from a July shooting. Metro Police said the teenager was wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism and juvenile gun possession from an exchange of gunfire on July 24 in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel.
WSMV

17-year-old wanted for July shooting arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted on charges relating to a shooting in July in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel was arrested Wednesday night. Metro Police said Violent Crimes detectives spotted the stolen truck Wednesday on E. Nocturne Drive. MNPD helicopters followed the stolen vehicle to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. When they arrived, the 17-year-old and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams had gotten out of the truck and were walking when detectives moved in. Police added that one of them had tossed the truck key in a nearby ditch.
fox17.com

Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
WSMV

Murder victim’s family renews $20,000 reward for update in case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a man who was murdered six years ago Wednesday renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death. Metro Nashville Police said six years ago, 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was found dead inside his...
fox17.com

Man who robbed Nashville Citgo market turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who robbed the Citgo market at 500 Main Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 20 surrendered himself on Wednesday. Jesse McBride, 31 allegedly stole several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise, according to Metro Police. McBride arrived at the store in a dark colored...
fox17.com

Man shot and killed outside of McDonald's in Murfreesboro Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers responded to a shooting outside of a fast food restaurant late Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of McDonald's on Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m. Police say after they arrived...
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's

(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
fox17.com

Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
fox17.com

Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
fox17.com

Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
WSMV

Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
