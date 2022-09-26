NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted on charges relating to a shooting in July in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel was arrested Wednesday night. Metro Police said Violent Crimes detectives spotted the stolen truck Wednesday on E. Nocturne Drive. MNPD helicopters followed the stolen vehicle to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. When they arrived, the 17-year-old and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams had gotten out of the truck and were walking when detectives moved in. Police added that one of them had tossed the truck key in a nearby ditch.

