fox17.com
Police: Man shot after asking to buy weed he smelled coming from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday after he asked to buy marijuana he smelled coming from a car at a South Nashville fast food joint. The shooting happened at a fast food restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard Wednesday night. Metro Police say the victim told...
fox17.com
Metro Police arrest teenager fleeing stolen truck wanted on charges from July shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old arrested Wednesday night fleeing from a stolen pickup truck was also wanted on various other charges from a July shooting. Metro Police said the teenager was wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism and juvenile gun possession from an exchange of gunfire on July 24 in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel.
WSMV
17-year-old wanted for July shooting arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted on charges relating to a shooting in July in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel was arrested Wednesday night. Metro Police said Violent Crimes detectives spotted the stolen truck Wednesday on E. Nocturne Drive. MNPD helicopters followed the stolen vehicle to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. When they arrived, the 17-year-old and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams had gotten out of the truck and were walking when detectives moved in. Police added that one of them had tossed the truck key in a nearby ditch.
Bellevue homes burglarized in broad daylight, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a robbery suspect after several Bellevue homes were burglarized.
$20,000 Reward Renewed for Info on the Person(s) Who Killed Ryan Trent 6 Years Ago
September 28, 2022 – The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in fatally shooting him on Ellington Parkway six years ago today. Trent, 29, was found inside his white Chevrolet Silverado...
Man accused of going 120 mph on Briley Parkway charged amid Operation Roundabout
Hundreds of people were stopped and/or cited in Nashville Wednesday -- including a man going more than 100 mph -- as cops and troopers participated in Operation Roundabout along Briley Parkway.
Man surrenders to police following East Nashville gas station burglary
A man facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary at an East Nashville gas station reportedly decided to turn himself in to the police late Monday night.
fox17.com
Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
fox17.com
Family of murder victim renews $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in fatally shooting him six years ago today. Trent died at 29 years old and was found inside his white...
WSMV
Murder victim’s family renews $20,000 reward for update in case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a man who was murdered six years ago Wednesday renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death. Metro Nashville Police said six years ago, 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was found dead inside his...
fox17.com
Man who robbed Nashville Citgo market turns himself in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who robbed the Citgo market at 500 Main Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 20 surrendered himself on Wednesday. Jesse McBride, 31 allegedly stole several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise, according to Metro Police. McBride arrived at the store in a dark colored...
fox17.com
Man shot and killed outside of McDonald's in Murfreesboro Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers responded to a shooting outside of a fast food restaurant late Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of McDonald's on Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m. Police say after they arrived...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's
(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
fox17.com
Former Metro Police officer convicted of killing man being released two years early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man is being released two years earlier than his three year sentence, the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed. The Tennessee Department of Corrections said former Nashville Officer Andrew Delke will be released Dec. 3, 2022. Delke...
fox17.com
Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
WSMV
Release date set for ex-Nashville police officer jailed for killing man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 will get out of jail early, officials said Thursday. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter...
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
fox17.com
Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
WSMV
Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
