Third structure fire for Jones County in over 9 hours
Calhoun Community--For the third time in just over 9 hours, Jones County firefighters responded to a structure fire. This third incident was on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community shortly after Noon. Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded and found a single wide mobile home with visible flames throughout the structure, having already breached the roof of the home.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville. Investigators are also seeking information about a stolen Kubota 4-seater side-by-side, which was later located by neighbors abandoned on McGill Cemetery Road, which runs off Haney Road north of Sandersville.
Crews respond to two house fires in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to two house fires at Highway 11 North in Sandersville and Holifield Road Tuesday morning. Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, and Glade fire departments received a call to the fire from a passerby at 2211 Highway 11 North just before 3:00 am. Jasper County’s Mossville volunteer fire department also responded […]
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is missing after leaving a local medical facility. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veteran’s Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Locke is about 5 ft....
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
Jones Co. firefighters battle series of structure and brush fires
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
Vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road
A vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road led to South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responding this evening about 8:15 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved, a Dodge Ram and Chevy Equinox. Witnesses stated the Chevy Equinox was parked in the driveway off the road with...
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the...
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
Family of Mia Tujillo speaks out after sentencing of drunk driver
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overwhelming amount of joy, still overshadowed by an unbearable loss. Tabitha Taylor is still coping with the loss of her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Trujillo. “We just try to live like she would want us to live,” Taylor said. Family members say they want...
Trinity Baptist gathering Hurricane Ian relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is acting as a drop-off point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is asking for a list of goods, ranging from non-perishable food items to adult hygiene products. Goods and money can be dropped...
Pine Belt in midst of $143M in MDOT road projects
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two “major” road projects in the Pine Belt are expected to wrap up over the next month. But that still will leave at least three projects underway with a fourth set to start in October. The total investment made for the six, Mississippi...
Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a warrant for a man who recently broke into a gas station in the city. According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Troy Johnson, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into the Exxon at 6061 U.S. Highway 98, on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
