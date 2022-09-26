Read full article on original website
Jeff Ruby's Downtown Steakhouse is Relocating to The Foundry Next Week
The steakhouse will serve the final meal at its flagship location on Oct. 2.
WLWT 5
Take a strong among life-size dinosaurs and dragons in Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI — Take a stroll among dinosaurs and dragons at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The event lets participants get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. Dinosaurs like the Brachiosaurus standing 20 feet tall and 36 feet long, the massive Mamenchisaurus standing over two stories high...
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. A World War II Landing Ship Tank is docked in Cincinnati this week, and you can tour it. The LST 325, a 328-foot-long ship, will be docked at the Public...
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park.
Tickle Pickle to Open Second Location in Norwood
Starting in October, you can get your burger fix in both Northside and Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale.
WKRC
Taylor Hale is first Black woman to win 'Big Brother'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity version of "Big Brother". Sheila Gray also hosted the Miss Michigan pageant in 2021 when Taylor Hale was crowned. Sheila talks to Taylor about some other firsts the young woman has accomplished, what she'll do with her winnings and what's next.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg.
WKRC
Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood.
WLWT 5
Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil
CINCINNATI — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner. She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her. But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know...
WLWT 5
Neighbors in Anderson Township warn of man luring kids with candy
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concerns from parents in Anderson Township have been reported about someone reportedly luring kids with candy. One incident happened on Asbury Hills Drive and another on Hopper Road. That warning is to make sure your child knows what to do, if in this situation. "It's...
Fox 19
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local student has vowed to fulfill her Homecoming duties after learning her election might have been a prank. Cass Steiner says was voted by her peers as the sophomore Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School. “Originally, I was really, really, really excited,” Cass said. “Just the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley
The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill.
