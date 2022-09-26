ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Taylor Hale is first Black woman to win 'Big Brother'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity version of "Big Brother". Sheila Gray also hosted the Miss Michigan pageant in 2021 when Taylor Hale was crowned. Sheila talks to Taylor about some other firsts the young woman has accomplished, what she'll do with her winnings and what's next.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle striking a house on Blue Sky Park Road in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WKRC

Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley

The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

