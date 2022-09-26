ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KIII 3News

An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Lifestyle
County
Nueces County, TX
KIII 3News

Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hurricane Hanna#Linus Business#Nueces County Coastal#Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
blackchronicle.com

Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy