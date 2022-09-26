Read full article on original website
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
Barge breaks loose near Packery Channel jetties
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barge that broke loose in the Packery Channel on Thursday morning ended up stuck near the jetties. City officials stated that the high water and strong currents pushed into the area by Hurricane Ian weakened the rope attaching the barge to land in a news release Thursday afternoon.
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
Happy 170th Birthday, Corpus Christi!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now, that's going to be a lot of candles. The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating its 170th birthday with a special event at 11 a.m. Thursday at City Hall. This marks the first celebration of the City's birthday since 2002. The celebration will include...
Surfer rushed to hospital after being tossed into jetty
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A surfer was rushed to the hospital this morning after being tossed into the jetties near Packery Channel, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department officials. The surfer suffered cuts, bruises and possibly some bone fractures, CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said. The City of Corpus Christi...
Texas surfers loving big waves churned up by Hurricane Ian
Texas beach conditions are iffy Thursday because of the impact of Hurricane Ian. But some people are loving it. Those people are the surfers who are enjoying the larger-than-normal waves.
Kolache craving? Czech out Czechfest this weekend in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — How about a two-for-one Czechfest event this weekend? Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship. "We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have...
Corpus Christi grant assistance company's operations called into question
361 Grants staff said they can help residents get financial assistance for home repairs for a $150 fee. However, company officials said they don't know how many people have received assistance.
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Sandi's Diner opening at old Hamlin Pharmacy location such a success... they ran out of food!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner recently opened at the old Hamlin Pharmacy location and it was a huge success. It was such a huge success... they ran out of food and had to close four hours early Tuesday!. "Sandi's is closed early today," a social media post from...
Another health-care option arrives for Corpus Christi senior citizens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new health clinic has opened-- and they are focusing on care for seniors. Conviva Care Centers is a primary health-care organization -- and they offer same-day visits -- transportation for patients -- and a wellness center where seniors find community with other seniors. A...
Coastal Compass is guiding you to a better future through step by step assistance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Compass: One Stop Shop for New Employment & Summer Jobs. If you’re not sure what you want to do we offer a Career Exploration supported by Labor Market Information , and YOUR preferences. Asking questions like, “What is your ideal work environment?”
Corpus Christi native serving with Blue Angels
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels flight squadron is made up of one of the best of one of the best from the Navy and Marine Corps. Now, a hometown service member is proud to be a part of that legacy group. Aviation machinist mate Jose Cruz is...
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Federal grant award to the Island University will allow for further research into female bottlenose dolphins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After time was spent grant-writing and 'building their case', researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were approved with a federal grant to move forward in their study with female bottlenose dolphins. A marine biology team received nearly $500,000 from the National Science Foundation to further...
Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired ambulance has found a second life after Corpus Christi Fire Department donated it to the Texas State Aquarium in support of their wildlife rescue efforts. The ambulance will be renovated by the aquarium, and officials said it will allow their rescue program to...
Surfers take advantage of surge sent to Coastal Bend by Hurricane Ian
The Coastal Bend may see waves 8 feet to 12 feet high the next few days. Those water sport enthusiasts felt it was a good time for the perfect waves.
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
School security measures stop intruder at Tuloso-Midway High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School had quite the scare Wednesday afternoon when an intoxicated intruder attempted to enter its campus, but superintendent Steve vanMatre said thanks to the school's layers of security, the man was unable to enter the school. It was a typical Wednesday afternoon until...
Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery receives Purple Heart designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery received a special designation Monday morning. The Texas Veterans Land Board and the Military Order of the Purple Heart named the cemetery a Purple Heart cemetery during a ceremony Monday morning. Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 Commander...
