wchstv.com
Poll: Should Gov. Justice, W.Va. Senate GOP leaders have public debate on Amendment 2?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s governor and the leadership of the state Senate are at odds over Amendment 2, a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you believe the governor and state Senate GOP leaders should have a public...
wchstv.com
Multiple groups speak out about Amendments Two and Four on W.Va. November ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several groups, made up of county leaders, teachers, nurses and others, gathered at the West Virginia State Capitol talking about constitutional amendments on the ballot in the November election and how they believe amendments will negatively affect them if passed. One of the amendments discussed...
wchstv.com
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
wchstv.com
Beshear: Kentucky secures return of $15M investment for mill that never materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured the return of a $15 million investment the state approved for a company to build an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties that never materialized. The $15 million direct investment by the state was approved...
wchstv.com
DHHR reports 10 more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths; active cases tick up slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday, while active virus cases increased about 90. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 77-year-old woman from Greenbrier County. a 46-year-old man from...
wchstv.com
West Virginia COVID alert map shifting toward green; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s coronavirus alert map continues to move toward green – the color that indicates the least amount of virus spread – as active virus cases decline or hold steady. The latest map released by the state Department of Health and Human...
wchstv.com
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
wchstv.com
Appalachians head to Florida to help with Hurricane recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
wchstv.com
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
wchstv.com
Chilliest night since April ahead with patchy frost in outlying areas
While Monday was seasonably cool with temperatures in the lower 70s our Tuesday was unseasonably cool as many spots didn't make it above 65 degrees. The average high today is 76 so we were running about 10 degrees below that. A large area of low pressure continues to circulate shots...
