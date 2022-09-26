ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple groups speak out about Amendments Two and Four on W.Va. November ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several groups, made up of county leaders, teachers, nurses and others, gathered at the West Virginia State Capitol talking about constitutional amendments on the ballot in the November election and how they believe amendments will negatively affect them if passed. One of the amendments discussed...
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Appalachians head to Florida to help with Hurricane recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Jim Justice
Craig Blair
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies to just shy of Category 5 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
Chilliest night since April ahead with patchy frost in outlying areas

While Monday was seasonably cool with temperatures in the lower 70s our Tuesday was unseasonably cool as many spots didn't make it above 65 degrees. The average high today is 76 so we were running about 10 degrees below that. A large area of low pressure continues to circulate shots...
