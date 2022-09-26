Read full article on original website
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
Montgomery County approves lights for Creed Fields Park
ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Ball players in Montgomery County will soon be able to play under the lights. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to allow for lights at the fields at Creed Fields Park in Elliston. The two newer baseball fields and the all purpose field...
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
Man killed in Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688. 69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on...
Former MCPS superintendent discusses firing, launches campaign for school board
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board fired former superintendent Mark Miear in March 2022. Since then, Miear says he hasn’t, legally, been allowed to discuss what happened. Now, all bets are off and Miear is sharing his side of the story. “I want folks to know...
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is breaking his months-long silence after being dismissed by the school board in March. Dr. Miear had been superintendent since 2016, and spoke during the public comment session of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. In...
Former Hokie Moore gets nod in College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore is joining a star-studded 2023 group on the gridiron in this year’s class for the College Football Hall of Fame. Moore played in Blacksburg from 1997-1999. Lead by Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, the full list also includes...
