Grayson County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Montgomery County approves lights for Creed Fields Park

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Ball players in Montgomery County will soon be able to play under the lights. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to allow for lights at the fields at Creed Fields Park in Elliston. The two newer baseball fields and the all purpose field...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
Man killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688. 69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
BLACKSBURG, VA

