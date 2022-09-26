Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs
The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17
For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding
When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services
I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt GOP: Making progress on housing crisis requires good policy
Housing has been a challenge here in the Yampa Valley since the late 1970s. Perhaps because we live in such a beautiful and desirable county, it may always be an issue. But just because the goal seems insurmountable, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to help our community. Think of the old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors gathered to help each other build something.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Coroner will become a full-time position with full-time pay
The elected office of Routt County Coroner is now considered a full-time job, bringing the pay for the position up to what the county commissioners, treasurer, assessor and clerk are already making. Routt County Commissioners approved the change on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will increase the salary for Coroner Mitch...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story
Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat
Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado
In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Vail Resorts: Your phone will be your ticket to the slopes
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday its plans for a future without physical lift tickets and passes with new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the upcoming North American winter season, and is expected to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School
On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Food and Wine Festival brings top tastes to Steamboat this weekend
The Steamboat Food and Wine Festival arrives in Steamboat Springs this week with a full menu of great food prepared by top chefs and a wine list that is sure to please the most discriminating taste buds. The festival has been coming to Steamboat Springs since 2019, was able to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grand County homicide case trial ends in hung jury
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS — After nearly a week of court proceedings and more than 14 hours of jury deliberations, the case against a hunter accused of negligent homicide for fatally shooting another member of his hunting party in Grand County ended in a mistrial. Harry Watkins, 52, was accused...
