So you’re planning a hiking trip in Upstate New York?. Your first step is likely going to be deciding where exactly in Upstate New York you want to go. For most New Yorkers (at least those living in NYC), “Upstate” refers to any part of New York outside the city and its suburbs. While those who actually live in Upstate break the region down a little bit further into areas like the Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks, it’s still the fact that if you say you’re headed to “Upstate New York,” you could be going to a whole lot of different places.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO