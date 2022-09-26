ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cnyhomepage.com

Mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 40s Wednesday night with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Mostly Clear skies are expected Thursday night into Friday morning with mostly sunny skies throughout the day there.
cnyhomepage.com

Scattered rain Wednesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s Tuesday night with scattered rain showers. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 50s with a few light, scattered rain showers mainly during the first half of the day. Clouds continue throughout the night into Thursday.
Syracuse.com

Cover your plants tonight: First frost of the season could descend on Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- In another sign that fall has truly arrived, the season’s first frost advisory has been issued for Central New York. The National Weather Service said air temperatures in much of the region could drop into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Hills and rural valleys could be even colder, while urban areas, where buildings and concrete retain heat during the day and release it at night, will be warmer.
cnycentral.com

First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning

It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
cnyhomepage.com

WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Warning & Frost advisory issued in CNY

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued Freeze Warning and Frost advisory for several counties in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Hamilton, Lewis, and Norther Herkimer are under a Freese warning until 1:00 am Friday, September 30th. Possible impacts include frost and...
localsyr.com

Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
cnyhomepage.com

Hurricane Ian tracker 7 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it blows through the state Wednesday evening. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 7 p.m., it had weakened, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.
CNY News

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
territorysupply.com

The Top 10 Best Hikes in Upstate New York

So you’re planning a hiking trip in Upstate New York?. Your first step is likely going to be deciding where exactly in Upstate New York you want to go. For most New Yorkers (at least those living in NYC), “Upstate” refers to any part of New York outside the city and its suburbs. While those who actually live in Upstate break the region down a little bit further into areas like the Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks, it’s still the fact that if you say you’re headed to “Upstate New York,” you could be going to a whole lot of different places.
cnyhomepage.com

Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
wrrv.com

The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
