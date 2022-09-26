Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
KWCH.com
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
KWCH.com
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
KWCH.com
Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
KWCH.com
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
New interim chief speaks after WPD recruit arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The transition of power at the head of the Wichita Police Department became more apparent Thursday as the new interim police chief spoke at a news conference. Interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston spoke about a 21-year-old police recruit who was arrested Wednesday night after a domestic violence disturbance. Livingston said […]
texomashomepage.com
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
kfdi.com
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
KWCH.com
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
KWCH.com
Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year after the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, calls for justice continue. Monday afternoon, a rally to mark one year happened outside the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes.
adastraradio.com
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
Former Wichita Cargill employee sentenced to prison, ordered to pay back $33.7 million
He was employed by Cargill from 2009 to 2016.
KWCH.com
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
