Man faces 3 charges in shooting of Right to Life volunteer
Criminal charges have been filed against the man who shot and injured a woman who had stopped at his home to campaign against abortion.
24-year-old woman shot & killed in Lansing, 1 in custody
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’
The 84-year-old woman shot and injured while campaigning door-to-door against abortion disputed her shooter's claim that it was an accident.
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
CATA bus stop to remain in Frandor without shelter, benches
The City of Lansing announced Wednesday that the parties involved have come to an agreement to keep the stop in place after Frandor ownership announced they were getting rid of it.
CATA forced to close Frandor stops Oct. 17.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many people are surprised to learn that the Frandor shopping center is getting rid of a CATA bus stop, and the decision is stirring up controversy. The real estate agent who manages Frandor says he’s removing the stop over safety concerns. Patrick Corr, the manager of Frandor says homeless people and […]
Local veteran finds new purpose after suicide attempt
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The numbers are shocking. Every 65 minutes in the U.S., a veteran takes their own life, and veterans are 58% more likely to commit suicide. One Macomb Co. veteran shares his survivor story, and how it is motivating him to help others. For Anton Harb Jr., it’s something he fights every […]
Crash survivors say they are being ignored
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
Jackson man helps give voice to the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of redemption, and of one man’s calling to be there for the Jackson community. “I’m not going to focus on what I couldn’t do but what I could do,” said Owner of the Jackson Blazer Alan Wade. For Wade, it’s one that starts on March 4 1989. It […]
East Lansing restaurant employs robot server
Management said she's an extra set of hands even though she doesn't actually have them and that she's already bringing joy to customers.
Furry friend Madame Zeroni looking for chillax family
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes? Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who […]
City of Ionia kicks off annual Wizard of Oz Festival
Pre-festival activities will start Friday with Wizard of Oz characters traveling across the area to meet fans.
Meet Flopsy, the affectionate feline
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This cat is true to his name. Flopsy came to the shelter with his siblings after their owner passed away. If you give the outgoing boy just a smidge of attention, Flopsy will happily flop onto his side and squirm excitedly. The two-year-old cool cat also likes getting up close and […]
