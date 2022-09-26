ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

CATA forced to close Frandor stops Oct. 17.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many people are surprised to learn that the Frandor shopping center is getting rid of a CATA bus stop, and the decision is stirring up controversy. The real estate agent who manages Frandor says he’s removing the stop over safety concerns. Patrick Corr, the manager of Frandor says homeless people and […]
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Local veteran finds new purpose after suicide attempt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The numbers are shocking. Every 65 minutes in the U.S., a veteran takes their own life, and veterans are 58% more likely to commit suicide. One Macomb Co. veteran shares his survivor story, and how it is motivating him to help others. For Anton Harb Jr., it’s something he fights every […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Crash survivors say they are being ignored

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson man helps give voice to the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of redemption, and of one man’s calling to be there for the Jackson community. “I’m not going to focus on what I couldn’t do but what I could do,” said Owner of the Jackson Blazer Alan Wade. For Wade, it’s one that starts on March 4 1989. It […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Furry friend Madame Zeroni looking for chillax family

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes? Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Meet Flopsy, the affectionate feline

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This cat is true to his name. Flopsy came to the shelter with his siblings after their owner passed away. If you give the outgoing boy just a smidge of attention, Flopsy will happily flop onto his side and squirm excitedly. The two-year-old cool cat also likes getting up close and […]
MASON, MI

