easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Children – Portuguese Bend National Horse Show
The Portuguese Bend National Horse Show at the Ernie Howlett Park drew a large crowd over the weekend of September 9 through September 12. Two rings offered a wide variety of classes, including three Medal Finals events. Guests enjoyed a hometown atmosphere where there was a variety of good, stocked boutiques for shopping and a whimsical children’s area with games, face painting, and pony rides. The “Big Tent Tables” and sponsor tent was catered by the Original Red Onion.
easyreadernews.com
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
easyreadernews.com
Sandbox – PACE’ n the final years
PACE stands for the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. PACE is a program for Medi-Cal and Medicare eligible older adults who are at risk for moving into a nursing home or who are trying to return to living in the community after a nursing home stay. All-inclusive means that all the medical services such as primary care, dental care, nutrition, medication management, physical therapy and occupational therapy are included in the PACE center. The PACE center also provides an adult day center on-site. Older adults can spend the day at the center participating in programs, socializing, and having breakfast, and lunch while also attending their medical appointments. PACE will also cover in-home services including home health aides, occupational therapy assessments and home delivered meals.
easyreadernews.com
Spotlight on Conservative – Go Wild for the Peninsula, more open space preserved
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosted an event on August 26 to share with the public their latest, monumental success in securing public funding totaling $19.78 million to purchase 96 acres of open space in Rancho Palos Verdes. The funding was a perfect “trifecta,” involving state, county and local governments. The Conservancy plans to clear the area of non-native plants such as wild mustard, which poisons the soil for native plants, and Acacia, which contains highly flammable oils that can create “fire ladders.” Conservancy President Rob Kantz described the acquisition as a “journey across generations.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 9-29-22
The Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair returns Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Now in its fiftieth year, the fair will have arts and crafts booths, a beer garden, a wine garden, live music, free and paid games, a community art and STEM showcase, a petting zoo, fair food and more. The weekend opens with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Free shuttle service will be available at the Northrop Grumman parking lot, buildings O4 and M5, west of Aviation Boulevard between Marine and 33rd Street. It will run 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. each day. For more information about the fair, go to mbfair.org.
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 9-29-22
It’s amazing how as youngsters in the ’50s we listened to transistor radios with a single earplug. Eventually we all had stereo components, and the headphone experience was beyond anything we had imagined (“Sunday BeachLife Ranch a religious experience,” ER Sept. 22, 2022). Now, everyday I see people listening to compressed music on tinny little speakers. Thankfully I have an old school set up, with two amps coupled with tower and monitor speakers and a modern turntable for all my old vinyl, along with two 400 CD changers and a rare 5-cassette changer with my old mix tapes. I know I sound like an old fart but kids today do not know what they are missing.
easyreadernews.com
Sky Ops – Drones carve out a role as newest Redondo Beach police tool
On its infrared camera, a Redondo Beach Police drone picked up a heat source in the rocks along the pier Aug. 25 of last year. They were looking for a wounded shooter. Redondo Police Reserve Barry Brennan was the drone’s pilot. He already had to pull it away for new batteries – a six-minute round trip to the top of the former South Bay Hospital, where the drone was launched that evening, first sent out to watch over a domestic violence incident.
easyreadernews.com
L.A. County Democrats endorse Redondo Cannabis measure
The Los Angeles County Democratic Party has endorsed Measure E in Redondo Beach, including it in a list of Party position statements. The measure would allow up to three retail marijuana stores in town, with restrictions on where they may open. It would repeal Redondo’s longstanding ban on non-medical marijuana...
