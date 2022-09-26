ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How you can save money on your heating bill this winter

By De'Jah Gross
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can help eligible New York State residents heat their homes.

Eligibility requirements and benefits are based on income, household size, primary heating source, and the presence of a household member under the age of 6, age 60 and older, and permanently disabled.

The benefit amounts for New York State range from $21 up to $675 depending on the applicants living situation. If a person is eligible, they may receive one regular HEAP Benefit per program year and possibly receive emergency HEAP Benefits.

The application can be found on the New York State website at www.ny.gov under services. Residents located in Pennsylvania can apply for LIHEAP benefits online at www.dhs.pa.gov , in person, or writing.

To be eligible you must meet the income requirements for 2022-2023. Questions regarding the HEAP Program should be directed to your Heap Local District contact.

