Loxahatchee, FL

wflx.com

Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County

According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state. Crews were up early clearing streets of debris. Dave Green rode out the storm in his mobile home on the north edge of Lake Okeechobee in...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington

Fast-moving storms brought down trees, shattered windows and downed fences and light poles in a Wellington neighborhood Tuesday night. Residents were busy Wednesday cleaning up debris and accessing the damage after a possible tornado hit the Lakefield neighborhood. People who live in the community, which consists of about 200 homes,...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian

Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas. Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm, the tornado spun up...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125

A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph, cutting a 6-mile path through southern...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County

A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home. The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
CLEWISTON, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system

Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington

Florida Power and Light crews are working overnight after strong winds damaged power lines in Wellington. The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado. Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning as Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast. There are currently...
WELLINGTON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado

Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
FLORIDA STATE

