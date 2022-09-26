Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian knocks out power to most of Okeechobee County
According to Florida Power and Light, the majority of customers in Okeechobee County are without power Thursday after Hurricane Ian plowed through the state. Crews were up early clearing streets of debris. Dave Green rode out the storm in his mobile home on the north edge of Lake Okeechobee in...
Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington
Fast-moving storms brought down trees, shattered windows and downed fences and light poles in a Wellington neighborhood Tuesday night. Residents were busy Wednesday cleaning up debris and accessing the damage after a possible tornado hit the Lakefield neighborhood. People who live in the community, which consists of about 200 homes,...
Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian
Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas. Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway...
NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm, the tornado spun up...
NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125
A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph, cutting a 6-mile path through southern...
Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's west coast, some Okeechobee County residents were deciding to leave their homes for safer ground, while others made the decision to ride out the storm. "I'm definitely getting out of here. It's too dangerous. There could be things flying around, windows could break....
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County
A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home. The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise. "All...
Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co.
A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only. Residents are told to be prepared to stay inside and restrict their...
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system
Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.
Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington
Florida Power and Light crews are working overnight after strong winds damaged power lines in Wellington. The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado. Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning as Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast. There are currently...
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a...
2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
