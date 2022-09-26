Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said Monday that his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 cost him $100 million. It also almost cost the Nets Kevin Durant. “There was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for four years last summer with the idea we were going to play with that group that we kind of went on that little run to the second round (in the 2020 playoffs). I felt like another year of that, us being healthy — we were building something towards the future,” Durant told reporters at the team’s media day on Monday.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO