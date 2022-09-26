Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
New Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla worked his way up through hoops in West Virginia
Joe Mazzulla’s only previous head coaching experience was at Fairmont State, a D2 program in West Virginia. He had success there – leading the school to back-to-back 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament berth. But still, it’s a different world taking a team to the D2 tournament, and...
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant address ‘uncertainty’ around the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said Monday that his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 cost him $100 million. It also almost cost the Nets Kevin Durant. “There was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for four years last summer with the idea we were going to play with that group that we kind of went on that little run to the second round (in the 2020 playoffs). I felt like another year of that, us being healthy — we were building something towards the future,” Durant told reporters at the team’s media day on Monday.
Christian McCaffery misses second straight practice: Status for Carolina on Sunday uncertain
The Carolina Panthers may have to go this Sunday without star tailback Christian McCaffery, who missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. McCaffery missed a total of 23 games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a variety of injuries, after not missing a game in any of his first three NFL seasons.
