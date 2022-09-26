Read full article on original website
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
NOLA.com
Clay Higgins shrugs off attack ad, files insurance bill related to hurricanes
WASHINGTON — Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins said Thursday that he couldn't care less about a political commercial one of his opponents is airing that mocks the Crime Stoppers videos that helped build his reputation. “I don’t pay attention to political attacks and ads now. I don’t even like politicians,”...
NOLA.com
Our Views: No state income tax? Beware of legislators' posturing on tax cuts in election year
With vast experience in state government, including as lieutenant governor, Jay Dardenne’s résumé is long. But one former capacity is particularly relevant to his current job: He was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, a pivotal position in building the state's annual budget. Dardenne is now commissioner...
NOLA.com
Federal judge praises NOPD's push to hire civilian workers for low-level police work
A renewed push to shunt low-level policework to civilian employees and private companies drew praise from the federal judge overseeing reforms to the New Orleans Police Department, as the city reported progress this week in trying to shore up a depleted force. Community activists, meanwhile, panned Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent...
NOLA.com
A Cat 4+ hurricane has touched almost every part of the Gulf Coast in last 5 years; see map
Almost every part of the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida has been devastated by a catastrophic hurricane during the past five years. Hurricane Ian was the latest massive storm to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing life-threatening flooding and powerful winds to communities in southwest and central Florida.
