informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire equipment? It’s the latest debate between Copenhagen village officials and its fire department. It all stems from a recent vote where village officials decided to disband the department. It’s not a done deal yet, but if it’s finalized, who will own the fire trucks, hoses and gear? The answer depends on who you ask.
wwnytv.com
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
wwnytv.com
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg residents are being directed to boil their water. On September 21, City Officials issues a new boil water advisory for certain areas in Ogdensburg. This affects the following locations:. Academy Place. 400 Block of Canton Street. 900 Block of Elizabeth Street. 500-600 Block of...
wwnytv.com
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
informnny.com
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
wwnytv.com
Sunny to start, then increasing clouds
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing. There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m. Skies start...
wwnytv.com
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
WRGB
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lewis County resident allegedly violated court order of protection in Croghan
CROGHAN- A Lewis County resident is accused of violating an order of protection, authorities say. Laurie A. Fort, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after noontime Tuesday. Fort is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order).
flackbroadcasting.com
Extensive damage reported at Croghan work shop after truck fire sparked, spread to garage
LEWIS COUNTY- Local authorities are investigating what sparked a vehicle fire that spread through part of a workshop garage early Wednesday in Croghan, NY. Fire alarms sounded shortly before 5:00 a.m. after a witness saw flames coming from a truck at 9843 State Route 812, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
wwnytv.com
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
wwnytv.com
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
wwnytv.com
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
5-hour standoff between man and deputies in Oswego County ends peacefully
Hannibal, N.Y. — A 5-hour standoff between deputies and a man who barricaded himself in a mobile home in Oswego County has ended peacefully. The man, Luis Feliciano, 30, walked out of the home in Hannibal and gave himself up to deputies, Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Prostate cancer...
cnyhomepage.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
wwnytv.com
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - “I think it’s just going to backfire,” said Amanda Miller. Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb, saying it’ll drive tourists away. But there are a few Jefferson County...
