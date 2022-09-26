Hader blew the save during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Dodgers, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Hader entered in the top of the ninth to protect a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff Trea Turner double on his first pitch. A subsequent error put runners on the corners and a two-out passed ball let Turner in to tie the game. The blown save is the 28-year-old's first since Aug. 9, as he continues to pitch to his potential this month despite the poor result Tuesday. Over nine contests dating back to Aug. 31, Hader has permitted one earned run on six baserunners while striking out nine across 8.2 innings.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO