CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
ESPN
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE -- — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
MLB・
Padres notes: Hoping Friday is Darvish's last regular-season start; Dixon gets first look
After Friday's start, Yu Darvish would be on regular rest for Game 162, but Padres hoping postseason berth is already wrapped up
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Connor Joe: Placed on injured list
Joe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right serratus strain Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 26. Joe took on a depth role for the Rockies over the last month, and he's now dealing with a shoulder issue that will sideline him for the final week of the regular season. The 30-year-old slashed .238/.338/.359 with seven homers, 56 runs, 28 RBI and six steals over 111 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Starting Friday on short rest
Lyles is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. A rain delay limited Lyles to just two innings and 37 pitches in his last start Monday, so manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him the ball Friday on short rest. Given the short start his last time out, it's likely Lyles will not face any limitations in Friday's outing.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Racks up extra-base hits
De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. De La Cruz put the Marlins up 2-0 with a homer off righty starter Taijuan Walker with two outs in the fourth inning. The outfielder has recorded six doubles and two home runs over his last four games. In addition, the 25-year-old has a .426 average over 54 at-bats in his last 16 contests.
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
Padres Select Brandon Dixon
The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Blows fourth save
Hader blew the save during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Dodgers, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. Hader entered in the top of the ninth to protect a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff Trea Turner double on his first pitch. A subsequent error put runners on the corners and a two-out passed ball let Turner in to tie the game. The blown save is the 28-year-old's first since Aug. 9, as he continues to pitch to his potential this month despite the poor result Tuesday. Over nine contests dating back to Aug. 31, Hader has permitted one earned run on six baserunners while striking out nine across 8.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Camilo Doval: Records final out for save
Doval retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies. Jharel Cotton and John Brebbia both struggled in the ninth inning, but Doval was able to escape with a save when he got Ezequiel Tovar to ground out. Considering Doval had allowed a run in each of his last two outings, this was a positive showing. He's up to 27 saves in 30 attempts while maintaining a 2.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB through 66.2 innings this year.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, while George Kirby gets the assignment for the Mariners. Martin Perez is a fascinating person in Major League Baseball heading into...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Demoted after rough outing
The Orioles optioned Krehbiel to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. With Baltimore needing relievers to cover 12.2 innings over the first two games of its series in Boston, the club will bring aboard a pair of fresh arms for the bullpen in Keegan Akin and Beau Sulser while sending out Krehbiel and Jake Reed. Krehbiel was handed the loss Tuesday after failing to retire a batter while getting charged with two earned runs on two hits and two walks.
