ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County awards $3.9M contract for Winesburg area sanitary sewer line project

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308z6M_0iBDxPLL00

A $3.9 million contract to do the second part of the Winesburg Area Sanitary Collection and Treatment project will be done by J. Miller & Son Excavating.

Holmes County Engineer Chris Young recommended that county commissioners accept the company's bid, which the board did on Monday.

It is the second part of the expansion project to upgrade the wastewater and sewage treatment plant and improve lines going into the plant.

Young said there are at least 75 connections between businesses and residences heading south out of Winesburg toward Berlin.

"It has the ability to affect quite a large group of people," Young said. "If you count employees, it's probably pushing around 400 people."

There will be about 2.5-miles of pipe that will go into the ground.

"The project also will include some rehabilitation of a couple existing pump stations that have been in the ground for a long time, and there will also be four new pump stations installed," he said.

In July, commissioners approved the $2.9 million bid by the Kent-based Workman Industrial Services for the first phase of the expansion project.

Young expects the two projects to be completed about same time, but there is no timeline as weather during the next few months will be a factor.

Funding for the project comes from the county's $8.5 million share of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

This project has been in the works for several years while county officials worked to secure funds.

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Ashland re-opens Sept. 30

ASHLAND — Ashland residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1996 E. Main Street as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, September 30th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished

MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Scrapping More Former Light Superintendent Projects

Nick McWilliams reporting – Another project spearheaded by former Dover Light and Power Superintendent Dave Filippi is being scrapped. Filippi, who was granted his retirement amid investigations into massive cost overruns of around $300,000 while at the plant, authorized several projects without council approval and allegedly hid them by breaking up purchase orders into smaller amounts, or without asking for purchase orders at all.
DOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Holmes County, OH
Holmes County, OH
Government
City
Berlin, OH
City
Winesburg, OH
wrdlfm.com

Mayor Miller talks maintenance and projects

Ashland City Mayor Matt Miller stopped by the WRDL Studios on Wednesday, September 28 for his weekly appearance on The Early Bird’s Word. Mayor Miller talked about maintenance in the city and several project. Mayor Miller also gave an update on Ashland City Council. All previous interviews with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller can be heard on the WRDL Soundcloud page.
ASHLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Sanitary Sewer#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kent#American
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County Road Closures

Nick McWilliams reporting – A handful of road closures will affect Tuscarawas County motorists for the next few weeks. Starting on Monday, County Road 1 will close for approximately two weeks. That closure is intended for a bridge repair project. Daily closures will be active from 7:30 a.m. to...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
wtuz.com

Dover Hoping to Address Congestion at Park During Games

Nick McWilliams reporting – As fall league baseball and softball winds down, Dover city officials are hoping to address traffic concerns and parking issues. The subject was brought up by Councilman Greg Bair after he received some complaints over where vehicles were parking and potential liabilities that could be created.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy