Holmes County awards $3.9M contract for Winesburg area sanitary sewer line project

A $3.9 million contract to do the second part of the Winesburg Area Sanitary Collection and Treatment project will be done by J. Miller & Son Excavating.

Holmes County Engineer Chris Young recommended that county commissioners accept the company's bid, which the board did on Monday.

It is the second part of the expansion project to upgrade the wastewater and sewage treatment plant and improve lines going into the plant.

Young said there are at least 75 connections between businesses and residences heading south out of Winesburg toward Berlin.

"It has the ability to affect quite a large group of people," Young said. "If you count employees, it's probably pushing around 400 people."

There will be about 2.5-miles of pipe that will go into the ground.

"The project also will include some rehabilitation of a couple existing pump stations that have been in the ground for a long time, and there will also be four new pump stations installed," he said.

In July, commissioners approved the $2.9 million bid by the Kent-based Workman Industrial Services for the first phase of the expansion project.

Young expects the two projects to be completed about same time, but there is no timeline as weather during the next few months will be a factor.

Funding for the project comes from the county's $8.5 million share of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

This project has been in the works for several years while county officials worked to secure funds.