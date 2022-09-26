NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO