NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

