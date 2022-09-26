Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football: Week 5 upset opportunities that help the Dawgs
Georgia football takes on Missouri, but there are two SEC matchups that could really be beneficial for the Dawgs in the long run. As we’re getting deeper into the season, there will be games that benefit the Dawgs even if they aren’t playing in them. This week features...
Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction
Georgia vs. Missouri football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesOdds courtesy ...
Smart Updates Dawgs Travel Plans With Hurrican Ian Inbound
How does Hurricane Ian affect Georgia's travel plans?
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden & Gun
When the Grit Is Gone
I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
Monroe Local News
Local EMCs on standby in case assistance is needed in wake of Hurricane Ian
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 26, 2022) – With the former Tropical Storm Ian now a hurricane, officials are keeping a close eye on its development and assessing its impact between now the end of the weekend. While the west coast of Florida is in line to take the brunt of its force, Georgia is likely to to feel the effects in some way. Local officials are on alert just in case help is needed, either locally or in neighboring Florida. Emergency crews from local utility companies are often sent to devastated areas in neighboring states.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
Debbie Collier murder: Unfired round found near scene of Georgia woman's unsolved slaying
An unfired round discovered near the site of Debbie Collier's remains could provide investigators with new leads in the Georgia office manager's murder.
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
accesswdun.com
Hall County to name new elementary school for Sandra Deal
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Sandra Deal, the former first lady of the state of Georgia, worked as a teacher within the Hall County school District for over 15 years, serving at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School, and North Hall Middle School. She dedicated her life and career to supporting education for children across Georgia.
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Outsider.com
565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0