ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Leesburg, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Garden & Gun

When the Grit Is Gone

I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local EMCs on standby in case assistance is needed in wake of Hurricane Ian

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 26, 2022) – With the former Tropical Storm Ian now a hurricane, officials are keeping a close eye on its development and assessing its impact between now the end of the weekend. While the west coast of Florida is in line to take the brunt of its force, Georgia is likely to to feel the effects in some way. Local officials are on alert just in case help is needed, either locally or in neighboring Florida. Emergency crews from local utility companies are often sent to devastated areas in neighboring states.
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#College Football#The Farm Tour#Georgia Bulldogs#Tiktok#Southerners
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
accesswdun.com

Hall County to name new elementary school for Sandra Deal

The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Sandra Deal, the former first lady of the state of Georgia, worked as a teacher within the Hall County school District for over 15 years, serving at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School, and North Hall Middle School. She dedicated her life and career to supporting education for children across Georgia.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy