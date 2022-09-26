Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off after scary injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was surrounded by teammates as he was stretchered off the field in Thursday's night's matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. While looking to hit a deep strike downfield in the second quarte, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou at midfield. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan. When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team-significant others while they're at it.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field during loss to Bengals, expected to fly home with team
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Giants’ Julian Love defends MetLife Stadium turf amid Sterling Shepard injury
The New York Giants’ fears were confirmed Tuesday when it was announced that Sterling Shepard tore his ACL. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. blames...
The NY Jets need to free Quinnen Williams
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The New York Jets are holding Quinnen Williams back. As much as things change, they stay the same. The New York Jets‘ coaching staff is mismanaging one of its best players for the second consecutive season. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is yet again being limited to a snap count that is criminally low for a player of his caliber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
The reason why Bengals QB Joe Burrow is going to have a breakout game against the Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football this week. Miami is 3-0 and one of just two undefeated teams left in the NFL (along with the Philadelphia Eagles). Cincinnati, on the other hand, is off to a tough 1-2 start. Part of...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit
If Joe Burrow's performance this Thursday night is as electric as his pregame outfit, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in great shape. Burrow arrived to Paul Brown Stadium with a black floral suit. It didn't take long for his outfit to go viral on social media. Unsurprisingly, the NFL world...
Jets X-Factor
Robert Saleh must start letting NY Jets players think for themselves
New York Jets players should be given more autonomy on the field. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The jubilation surrounding the New York Jets and their fans after Week 2’s improbable comeback win over the Cleveland Browns came to a screeching halt on Sunday when the Jets lost 27-12 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boomer & Gio: Pete Alonso 'will go down as greatest Mets position player in history'
Boomer Esiason says Pete Alonso will go down as the best position player in Mets history after clinching another 40-homer season on Tuesday.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 1