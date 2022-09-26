ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
The NY Jets need to free Quinnen Williams

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The New York Jets are holding Quinnen Williams back. As much as things change, they stay the same. The New York Jets‘ coaching staff is mismanaging one of its best players for the second consecutive season. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is yet again being limited to a snap count that is criminally low for a player of his caliber.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit

If Joe Burrow's performance this Thursday night is as electric as his pregame outfit, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in great shape. Burrow arrived to Paul Brown Stadium with a black floral suit. It didn't take long for his outfit to go viral on social media. Unsurprisingly, the NFL world...
Robert Saleh must start letting NY Jets players think for themselves

New York Jets players should be given more autonomy on the field. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The jubilation surrounding the New York Jets and their fans after Week 2’s improbable comeback win over the Cleveland Browns came to a screeching halt on Sunday when the Jets lost 27-12 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.
