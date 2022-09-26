ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns DE Myles Garrett injured in auto crash

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

The team confirmed that the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

Multiple reports said Garrett's 2021 Porsche went off the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

Details of the crash that happened at about 3 p.m. local team near Wadsworth in Ohio's Medina County were still being gathered. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a female passenger in the vehicle and that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61 1/2 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

The next game for Cleveland (2-1) is Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

--Field Level Media

Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
TAMPA, FL
