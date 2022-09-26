ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Roger Williams Park Zoo kicks off Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

(WJAR) — Roger Williams Park Zoo kicked off their annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Thursday night. The annual event will feature thousands of artistically carved pumpkins for this years theme: 75 Years of Television. The Park said the pumpkins will commemorate popular television shows over the years with "something for everyone."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick theater hosts private screening for Hocus Pocus 2

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hocus Pocus 2 hit the big screen early for some on Thursday night. Excitement was in the air with children and adults dressed in costumes flocking to Showcase Cinemas in Warwick for an early private screening. The movie has had New Englanders on their toes...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
New Bedford, MA
Pets & Animals
Turnto10.com

Bristol County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 comfort dogs

(WJAR) — The Bristol County Sheriff's office welcomed two new furry members to the force on Thursday. Jack and Hero will serve as the team's newest comfort dogs as part of the Office's new Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition. Officials say the dogs' job will be to comfort individuals...
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The Zoo#White Tailed Deer#Forever Home#Fawn#Thistle
Turnto10.com

Cranston girl struck by wheel that broke off pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a teenage girl from the city was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was struck by a tire and a rim that flew off a pickup truck. Police said the 13-year-old girl was struck while walking across Dyer Avenue near Oxford Street at about 3:30 p.m. She was with two friends.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee signs legislation that provides emergency care for police dogs

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed legislation on Thursday that will provide quick emergency care for police dogs. More than 40 police dogs from departments across New England were in East Greenwich for the bill signing ceremony. The ceremony happened during a K-9 conference program. The law will allow...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Turnto10.com

City of Providence expands free WiFi at 11 city parks

(WJAR) — Providence city leaders announced on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at 11 city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi made the announcement at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The internet access was made available using American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Access to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk fire chief reinstated after unexplained leave

Seekonk's fire chief has returned to the job. The NBC 10 I-Team reported that Sandra Lowery was put on leave Aug. 4. Despite repeated requests, nobody from the town could or would say why she was placed on leave, only that it was a personnel matter. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Lane shifts to continue at Providence Viaduct on I-95 north

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will continue to shift lanes on the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct on Thursday night. Drivers are advised to keep to the far right for easiest access to the Route 146 State Offices exit. The DOT is expected...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry mini-mart manager pays it forward to customers

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A mini-mart manager in Coventry is teaching everyone a lesson in kindness. Coventry Mart Manager Allen Yarian is known for paying it forward to customers of all ages and it’s starting a chain reaction, especially for one little girl who visited the shop recently to buy something with her allowance money.
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

South Kingstown schools will reopen Thursday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown police said schools will reopen Thursday following an investigation into threats against South Kingstown High School. Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said police were alerted of social media posts "that contained threatening language," on Tuesday night. All town schools were closed on Wednesday while officials investigated the source of the threat.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy