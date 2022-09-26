Read full article on original website
Roger Williams Park Zoo kicks off Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
(WJAR) — Roger Williams Park Zoo kicked off their annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Thursday night. The annual event will feature thousands of artistically carved pumpkins for this years theme: 75 Years of Television. The Park said the pumpkins will commemorate popular television shows over the years with "something for everyone."
Hopkinton family publishes children's book to help families navigate Alzheimer's
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A father and daughter in Hopkinton are putting pen to paper for a purpose. Kevin Cronan recently published a children’s book called, “Aunt Rita: An Alzheimer’s Story for Young Children.” He worked alongside his daughter, Casey, who illustrated the book. The...
Environmental police seize turtle hatchlings from man allegedly advertising their sale
(WJAR) — Environmental police have seized turtle hatchlings from a West Warwick man suspected of advertising their sale. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says it found 16 Eastern Musk Turtle hatchlings in the home of the man. Investigators say the man offered to sell two hatchlings to...
Warwick theater hosts private screening for Hocus Pocus 2
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hocus Pocus 2 hit the big screen early for some on Thursday night. Excitement was in the air with children and adults dressed in costumes flocking to Showcase Cinemas in Warwick for an early private screening. The movie has had New Englanders on their toes...
Bristol County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 comfort dogs
(WJAR) — The Bristol County Sheriff's office welcomed two new furry members to the force on Thursday. Jack and Hero will serve as the team's newest comfort dogs as part of the Office's new Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition. Officials say the dogs' job will be to comfort individuals...
Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
New veteran memorial to be dedicated at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery
(WJAR) — A new veteran memorial will be dedicated on Tuesday at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Rhode Island Elks Association will unveil on Tuesday a new memorial that will honor Elk members who serve and have served in the military. The monument has an elk statue...
'I'll board up windows any day over shoveling snow': Former New Englanders prepare for Ian
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Former New Englanders are adjusting to their new normal in South Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. Nancy Williams moved to New Port Richey in 1993 from Taunton. Homeowners in her area are scrambling to evacuate or hunker down as Ian closes in. “Mostly all...
Cranston girl struck by wheel that broke off pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a teenage girl from the city was seriously hurt Tuesday when she was struck by a tire and a rim that flew off a pickup truck. Police said the 13-year-old girl was struck while walking across Dyer Avenue near Oxford Street at about 3:30 p.m. She was with two friends.
New Bedford changes permit requirements in response to fire at tire recycler
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A massive fire in New Bedford prompted city officials to change their permit requirements for tire shredding facilities. Flames shot out of the roof of Bob's Tire on July 7 when a shredding machine malfunctioned, fire officials said. Neighbors watched in horror as thick...
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery outside Star Market in Fall River
(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man for an alleged armed robbery outside of a Star Market in Fall River. The Fall River Police Department responded on Tuesday to the area of Oak Street and Bank Street for the reported armed robbery. The victim says as he was entering...
McKee signs legislation that provides emergency care for police dogs
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee signed legislation on Thursday that will provide quick emergency care for police dogs. More than 40 police dogs from departments across New England were in East Greenwich for the bill signing ceremony. The ceremony happened during a K-9 conference program. The law will allow...
City of Providence expands free WiFi at 11 city parks
(WJAR) — Providence city leaders announced on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at 11 city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi made the announcement at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The internet access was made available using American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Access to...
Seekonk fire chief reinstated after unexplained leave
Seekonk's fire chief has returned to the job. The NBC 10 I-Team reported that Sandra Lowery was put on leave Aug. 4. Despite repeated requests, nobody from the town could or would say why she was placed on leave, only that it was a personnel matter. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime...
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
URI kicks off 'Yes on 1' campaign to secure bond funds for Narragansett Bay Campus
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The University of Rhode Island is asking voters to approve major spending on Election Day in November. It's the second time in four years a URI bond question will be on the ballot. The university is seeking $100 million for its Narragansett Bay Campus. Voters...
Lane shifts to continue at Providence Viaduct on I-95 north
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will continue to shift lanes on the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct on Thursday night. Drivers are advised to keep to the far right for easiest access to the Route 146 State Offices exit. The DOT is expected...
Coventry mini-mart manager pays it forward to customers
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A mini-mart manager in Coventry is teaching everyone a lesson in kindness. Coventry Mart Manager Allen Yarian is known for paying it forward to customers of all ages and it’s starting a chain reaction, especially for one little girl who visited the shop recently to buy something with her allowance money.
South Kingstown schools will reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown police said schools will reopen Thursday following an investigation into threats against South Kingstown High School. Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said police were alerted of social media posts "that contained threatening language," on Tuesday night. All town schools were closed on Wednesday while officials investigated the source of the threat.
