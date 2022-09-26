As Ian targets Tampa Bay, hospitals, nursing homes evacuate patients

A helicopter leaves HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital Monday afternoon, part of an evacuation effort that relocated about 40 patients prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The hospital is located in a mandatory evacuation zone. [ HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital ]

Several Tampa Bay area hospitals were evacuated while others across the region on Monday canceled non-critical surgeries and appointments ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

Nursing homes also prepared, with those at most risk of storm surge evacuating residents.

A fleet of five helicopters flew multiple trips ferrying about 40 patients from HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital on Monday afternoon, including people on stretchers. The hospital on S. Pasadena Avenue close to intracoastal waters near St. Pete Beach is within Pinellas County’s mandatory evacuation zone. It was last evacuated during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Hospital leaders made the decision after monitoring storm tracks and projections over the weekend and taking into account the likelihood of flooding and severe winds, said Brent Burish, hospital chief executive. Most were taken to HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in Pasco County, he said.

HCA also suspended services and moved patients from hospitals in South Tampa and West Tampa and from its central Tampa Emergency facility. It has established a reunification hotline for family members to locate loved ones at 1-844-482-4821.

“We wanted our patients’ families to know where their loved ones would be prior to the storm,” Burish said.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital announced Monday it is suspending elective surgeries and closing outpatient centers from Tuesday through at least Friday. Patients arriving for critical procedures will be limited to one parent or visitor beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tampa General Hospital canceled non-critical surgeries scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday and is closing urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers and other clinics, according to its website.

“TGH will remain open to provide care during the storm. We are taking significant precautions to ensure the continued safety of our patients and team members,” a hospital statement read. “Our number one priority remains the safety of our patients and team members.”

The hospital was forced to evacuate patients during Hurricane Elena in 1985. Since then, it has made expensive investments in storm-proofing hospital operations. Its electrical, air-conditioning and other critical systems were relocated to floors 25 feet above ground. The hospital is also equipped with “submarine doors,” six-inch thick metal barriers doors with inflatable bladders that create water-tight seals below.

Both other medical centers were taking a wait-and-see approach as of Monday afternoon with the arrival of Hurricane Ian not expected until late Wednesday.

Moffitt Cancer Center officials said Monday any decision about canceling medical appointments will likely be made Tuesday.

A resident is helped on to a waiting bus at St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center which is evacuating residents to their sister facility in Lakeland in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Some Tampa Bay nursing homes in FEMA flood hazard zones on Monday were preparing to evacuate residents. Some, like St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated residents Monday afternoon. Older adults with more high-risk medical conditions were taken to hospitals while other residents were sent to sister facilities inland.

Other long-term care homes in high-risk areas plan to evacuate Tuesday.

All Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities had working backup generators as of the date of their last inspection, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration’s Generator Status Report.

Eight of these facilities are not in full compliance with generator requirements, however, including four in the Tampa Bay area.

”We’re not worried about having power,” said Maria Beznes, administrator of St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is in compliance. “We’re worried about flooding.”

• • •

2022 Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Guide

IT'S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

RISING THREAT: Tampa Bay will flood. Here's how to get ready.

DOUBLE-CHECK: Checklists for building all kinds of hurricane kits

PHONE IT IN: Use your smartphone to protect your data, documents and photos.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

• • •

Rising Threat: A special report on flood risk and climate change

PART 1: The Tampa Bay Times partnered with the National Hurricane Center for a revealing look at future storms.

PART 2: Even weak hurricanes can cause huge storm surges. Experts say people don't understand the risk.

PART 3: Tampa Bay has huge flood risk. What should we do about it?

INTERACTIVE MAP: Search your Tampa Bay neighborhood to see the hurricane flood risk.