ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kzimksim.com

Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSDK

Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
METROPOLIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
KMOV

Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove

WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kzimksim.com

Carbondale, IL man arrested on weapons, drug charges

A Carbondale, IL man has been arrested on charges including being an armed habitual offender. At about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Carbondale Police say they received a call about a man armed with a gun in the 1100 block of East College Street. Responding officers found 44-year-old Marlin Brown walking in the area. He ran from police, but was caught after a short foot chase and found in possession of a handgun, illegal amounts of illegal cannabis, and items consistent with the sale of drugs. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses. Marlin Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
KMOV

Man found dead from gunshot

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kzimksim.com

Marion, IL woman arrested on drug charges

A Marion, IL woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. 32-year-old Lacy Wagner was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to buy fentanyl multiple times from Wagner. Police arrested Wagner in September of 2021 and identified her supplier in St. Louis. Wagner was later released on bond. Earlier this year, Marion Police say Wagner again began traveling to St. Louis to buy illegal drugs. On Friday, officers learned Wagner had left the state for another trip to St. Louis and waited at her home for her to return. When she did, she was found in possession of 4 ounces of meth and 3 ounces of fentanyl. Police also seized her vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash. Lacy Wagner was taken to the Williamson County Jail on two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 – 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, and possession of 15 – 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver. She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
MARION, IL
kzimksim.com

Former Sikeston Legion bartender pleads guilty, receives probation and must make restitution

A former bartender accused of stealing over $100,000 from a local American Legion organization has pleaded guilty nearly three years after first being charged with the crime. 89-year-old Gary Prindle, of Sikeston, who was charged through Scott County in December 2019 with one felony count of stealing $25,000 or more on or around Feb. 11, 2019, withdrew his initial plea of “not guilty” and entered a plea of “guilty” on Sept. 13 before 34th Circuit Judge William Edward Reeves in New Madrid County. Previously, a jury trial had been scheduled for Sept. 15-16 in New Madrid County on a change of venue. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy