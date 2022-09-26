Read full article on original website
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
Trio, including brother and sister, charged in Baden drive-by murder
A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
KSDK
Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
One shot, one in custody in Manchester Ave. shooting
An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.
Police investigate deadly shooting at a barbershop in The Grove
A deadly shooting at a barber shop Wednesday near Manchester and Tower Grove avenues led to one man in police custody.
Man shot to death Wednesday at barbershop in The Grove, 1 in custody
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at a barbershop in The Grove. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Devin Trice of St. Louis. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday inside Southside Barber and...
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago.
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Hamilton Heights
ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood after suffering from gunshot wounds. St. Louis police responded shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a shooting and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Eddie Lee Johnson, 41, was...
Carbondale, IL man arrested on weapons, drug charges
A Carbondale, IL man has been arrested on charges including being an armed habitual offender. At about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Carbondale Police say they received a call about a man armed with a gun in the 1100 block of East College Street. Responding officers found 44-year-old Marlin Brown walking in the area. He ran from police, but was caught after a short foot chase and found in possession of a handgun, illegal amounts of illegal cannabis, and items consistent with the sale of drugs. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses. Marlin Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Man found dead from gunshot
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Greater Ville neighborhood, police said. The man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found in the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand just after 4 p.m. He had been shot in the back of the head.
Man shot and killed inside Grove neighborhood barbershop
A man is in custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the SouthSide Barber and Beauty Salon in the Grove neighborhood.
Marion, IL woman arrested on drug charges
A Marion, IL woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. 32-year-old Lacy Wagner was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to buy fentanyl multiple times from Wagner. Police arrested Wagner in September of 2021 and identified her supplier in St. Louis. Wagner was later released on bond. Earlier this year, Marion Police say Wagner again began traveling to St. Louis to buy illegal drugs. On Friday, officers learned Wagner had left the state for another trip to St. Louis and waited at her home for her to return. When she did, she was found in possession of 4 ounces of meth and 3 ounces of fentanyl. Police also seized her vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash. Lacy Wagner was taken to the Williamson County Jail on two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 – 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, and possession of 15 – 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver. She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
Former Sikeston Legion bartender pleads guilty, receives probation and must make restitution
A former bartender accused of stealing over $100,000 from a local American Legion organization has pleaded guilty nearly three years after first being charged with the crime. 89-year-old Gary Prindle, of Sikeston, who was charged through Scott County in December 2019 with one felony count of stealing $25,000 or more on or around Feb. 11, 2019, withdrew his initial plea of “not guilty” and entered a plea of “guilty” on Sept. 13 before 34th Circuit Judge William Edward Reeves in New Madrid County. Previously, a jury trial had been scheduled for Sept. 15-16 in New Madrid County on a change of venue. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: The home of St. Louis's most famous families comes with a secret room
Former Mehlville School District substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail. A former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed.
