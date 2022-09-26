A Marion, IL woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. 32-year-old Lacy Wagner was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to buy fentanyl multiple times from Wagner. Police arrested Wagner in September of 2021 and identified her supplier in St. Louis. Wagner was later released on bond. Earlier this year, Marion Police say Wagner again began traveling to St. Louis to buy illegal drugs. On Friday, officers learned Wagner had left the state for another trip to St. Louis and waited at her home for her to return. When she did, she was found in possession of 4 ounces of meth and 3 ounces of fentanyl. Police also seized her vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash. Lacy Wagner was taken to the Williamson County Jail on two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 – 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, and possession of 15 – 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver. She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

